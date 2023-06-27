Following the release of part one of Attack on Titan's finale back in March, fans eagerly await the anime's conclusion in a second special episode, which sound director Masafumi Mima has now confirmed is "65% done." The special event will see Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and Levi return in Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters, the conclusion to a story over a decade in the making.

Based upon the manga of the same name, Attack on Titan debuted in April 2013, following the story of Eren Yeager as he seeks to rid the world of evil giants known as Titans after they attacked his home village, killing his mother. Enlisted into the military as part of the Scout Regiment, Eren is joined by Armin and Mikasa, as he progresses through the military ranks on his quest against the Titans. March saw the release of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters - Special 1, which laid the groundwork for the series conclusion, with Eren now in possession of the powers of the Founding Titan and on a mission to bring about the Rumbling, an event which would see the Titans destroy everything in order to start the world anew. Now, as audiences await the show's epic conclusion, sound director Masafumi Mima shared in a tweet that dubbing on the final episode was around 65% completed.

The upcoming special episode will likely see the show's conclusion; only five chapters of the manga remain to be adapted, with the previous special adapting chapters 131-134. However, fans of the manga have wondered how faithfully the anime will follow the source material, on account of the manga's ending being met with controversy. Series creator Hajime Isayama did go on to release a "director's cut" of the ending which expanded upon the finale, though it is currently unknown how much of that will make its way into the anime adaption. Neither MAPPA nor Isayama has commented on what direction the anime's finale will take.

A New Direction

The show's director Yuichiro Hayashi did however comment on a new visual direction for the finale when a new key visual was released back in May. With the new visual having a more serene, peaceful feel to it, fans noted how this contrasts with the high-octane action the series has become known for. Of the visual, Hayashi said "I think that there is something that appeals to the imagination [when] there is nothing. There are some things that are interesting, but it's unsophisticated to explain, and it will be a spoiler, so I hope you can expand your imagination and look forward to the [anime's] final part."

While the finale does not have a solid release date as of current, Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters - Special 2 is scheduled to release in Fall 2023. In the meantime, you can catch up with Attack on Titan on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and FUNimation.