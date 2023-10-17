Attack on Titan fans, assemble — Funko has unveiled a standout glow-in-the-dark Pop! of the Super War Hammar Titan. This collectible is based on one of the nine titans from Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin), a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, and the anime of the same name.

With the future of humanity teetering on a delicate balance, you’re going to want to protect yourself. Now is your chance to get your very own War Hammer Titan that stands six inches tall and glows eerily in the dark. The collectible comes in a windowed, Attack on Titan war-themed box lit with fire patterns.

What makes this particular Funko Pop from Attack on Titan stand out is its imposing stance, detailed facial markings, and the signature weapon it wields — perfectly capturing the scary yet exotic-looking super titan. The figure's monochromatic palette is further accentuated by the red accents on its face — making it look even better in the dark!

What’s Special About the War Hammer Titan in the Series?

The War Hammer Titan makes its debut in the anime's fourth season, episode 6, and in the manga's 101st chapter. In the story, the unique thing about the War Hammer Titan is its ability to encase its user in a crystal cocoon and allow its operator to remotely control the Titan using a cable-like structure, which is usually embedded into the ground. Due to its ability to create weapons from its hardened flesh, the War Hammer Titan plays a crucial role in the battle at Liberio. During this battle, Eren Yeager confronts the War Hammer Titan, leading to a dramatic showdown.

The collectible has managed to replicate the eerie aura of its series counterpart, particularly with its detailed weaponry and facial expressions. The glow-in-the-dark feature adds an extra layer of intensity — somehow making it even more menacing in this compact form.

Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters - Special 2 will be released on November 4, 2023. You can check out the Funko Pop! Super War Hammer Titan below and order it now.