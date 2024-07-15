The Big Picture Attack on Titan reached monumental heights of popularity, making it one of the most-watched anime series of all time.

The new Levi Funko Pop figure captures the character in battle, with his signature Scout Regiment cloak flowing behind him.

The show's engaging story, excellent animation, and memorable soundtrack attracted new audiences to anime, solidifying its place among the most popular series of all time.

One of the most captivating and popular anime series of the past decade is Attack on Titan. Based on the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama, the anime came to its stunning conclusion last year. It was one of the most-watched anime series of all time, and according to analytics, in February 2022, it topped series like The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, and The Witcher in popularity on Netflix. The series inspired countless pieces of merchandise, including many popular Funko Pop figures, and now, a new figure is set to be released that portrays fan-favorite character Levi.

In the figure, the captain's Scout Regiment cloak is flowing behind him as he swings into his battle. With his swords drawn, Levi uses his omnidirectional mobility gear to maneuver between enemy Titans. The figure has a transparent base, giving the appearance that the character is flying through the air. The depiction of Levi's eyes suggests weary resignation, potentially suggesting this is the character after the deaths of some of his comrades. Despite the "final season" branding on the packaging, this appears to be the character in earlier seasons, perhaps when his squad battles the recently-emerged Female Titan in the Titan Forest.

What Made 'Attack on Titan' So Popular?

Plenty of anime series had seen success in the West prior to Attack on Titan, but few have reached such monumental heights of popularity. The show was part of a number of factors that led to the current explosion of international popularity of anime, leading to it holding top spots on streaming services, live-action remakes, and more. The show took viewers in with an extremely engaging story, consistently excellent animation, a memorable soundtrack, and characters to become attached to. All of this made it easy for people who had liked anime in their younger years or who had never watched it before to return or give it a first chance.

Attack on Titan also arrived in 2013, a time when all forms of media were beginning to become much more accessible. Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll were making anime more available than it had ever been before, as well as making entirely new audiences aware of it. The long breaks between seasons may have worked to the show's benefit as well, making it easy for word-of-mouth to spread and for newcomers to catch up. Now, the series stands among some of the most popular of all time.

The new Levi Funko Pop figure is available exclusively on the official Funko website. Stay tuned at Collider for more news on collectibles, anime, and all things movies and television.

