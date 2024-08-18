The Big Picture Attack on Titan celebrates 1 year since its ending with a compilation film titled Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK.

The upcoming anime movie will be 145 minutes long, directed by Yuichiro Hayashi, and set for release in Japan this November.

The final season received high praise with an average audience score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and multiple nominations at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Attack on Titan is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of the show's ending. Aside from an upcoming DVD and Blu-ray release, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS will be transformed into a compilation film titled, Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK. The film will open in Japan later this year, and it's still uncertain if there will also be a worldwide screening.

A teaser for the upcoming anime movie was uploaded onto YouTube, where it showed clips from Attack on Titan's final episodes and that it will be released in Japan this November. Crunchyroll reported that the feature will be 145 minutes long and directed by Attack on Titan's series director, Yuichiro Hayashi. In addition, Linked Horizon returns as their song, “To You 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now…,“ will be the theme for this feature.

Attack on Titan Season 4 was first released in 2020 and came in multiple parts. The final chapters were released in November 2023 in Japanese, then later in January 2024 in English. The show's final season was highly praised by fans, as it received an average audience score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and an even more impressive 100% critics score. It also received numerous nominations during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

What Happened During The Final Season of 'Attack on Titan'?

The final season of Attack on Titan gave more details about the world outside the walls, more specifically the country called Marley. It's revealed that those who are "subjects of Ymir" or Eldrians are placed in internment zones and are subjected to discrimination and terrible treatment due to their potential to become titans. It also gave more context as to why Reiner and Bertolt were after Eren in Season 2, and how Annie was able to control the female titan.

As the story progresses, the show introduces this apocalyptic event called "The Rumbling," where the Wall Titans march across the Earth, destroying all life in its path. This event was activated by Eren when Ymir lent him her power. From there, the Battle of Heaven and Earth took place, a final effort where the Marleyan military and the Scout Regiment worked together to stop Eren and save the world.

Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK will rumble its way to Japanese theaters on November 8, 2024. All four seasons of Attack on Titan are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Attack On Titan After his hometown is destroyed and his mother is killed, young Eren Jaeger vows to cleanse the earth of the giant humanoid Titans that have brought humanity to the brink of extinction. Release Date September 28, 2013 Cast Marina Inoue , Hiro Shimono , Takehito Koyasu , Yûki Kaji , Josh Grelle , Bryce Papenbrook Main Genre Anime Seasons 4 Website http://shingeki.tv/

