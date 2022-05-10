As the nearly decade-long Shōnen anime series draws to a gradual end, Attack on Titan’s audience has witnessed some of the most breathtaking animated action sequences, monstrous designs, and intriguing character developments ever put to screen. At the moment, all eyes are on Eren Jaeger’s (Bryce Papenbrook) descent into villainy as the Rumbling nears fruition. While the end of Hajime Isayama’s acclaimed manga series has proven divisive, undoubtedly the series has consistently provided thrilling and mind-bending character-focused content, with ‘Return to Shiganshina’ (Season 3, Part 2) arguably remaining its best arc. It effectively closes the door on the first “half” of the series as the secrets and foreshadowing so intricately interwoven by Isayama are finally exposed. The arc satisfies the audience’s thirst for action, delivers significant character moments, and unravels the mystery behind the Titans. Indeed, ‘Return to Shiganshina’ is such a complete narrative that it can be viewed as an alternate ending to the series, especially for those less satisfied with the official ending.

Arc narratives are an important, structural feature of Isayama’s series, as Attack on Titan’s main characters typically undergo an intense level of development backdropped by a continuous battle against a main antagonist. Character motivations and abilities shift, while sacrifices for the greater good of humanity are typically made. The ‘Battle for Trost’ arc is the first instance that the audience sees this extended battle over multiple episodes, but ‘Return to Shiganshina’ is where Isayama perfected the formula.

Image via Adult Swim

The arc stands out as the first in which the main protagonists are strictly on the offensive, as they lead an expedition into the fallen Shiganshina district now armed with the needed knowledge to properly combat the Titans. Beforehand, Eren and the rest of the Survey Corps were always taken by surprise due to an unforeseen development in the Titan’s abilities. The knowledge gained in ‘The Uprising' arc, and the elevated combative and strategic skills coalesce to give the protagonists a true, fighting chance rather than entering into a merciless bloodbath.

"Return to Shiganshina" is a two-fronted battle, one inside Shiganshina District against the Armored Titan/Reiner Braun (Robert McCollum) and the Colossal/Bertholdt Hoover (David Matranga), and one outside against the Beast Titan (Ernesto Jason Liebrecht). The heavy dilapidated Survey Corps splits into two teams, led by the chillingly calm Commander Erwin Smith (J. Michael Tatum), with Eren and his friends sent to battle Reiner and Bertholdt. Isayama's penchant for character-driven plotting is apparent, as Eren’s battle against Reiner and Bertholdt is deeply personal, especially as it takes place in the hometown they had utterly obliterated in the very first episode.

Image via Adult Swim

However, Isayama deliberately plays with his audience’s expectations as rather than Eren engaging primarily against the Colossal, his arch-nemesis until this point, he instead faces off against Reiner, the man who would become his strongest parallel The supporting cast’s best attributes shine too, whether it be Mikasa Ackerman’s (Trina Nishimaru) combat abilities, Jean Kirstein’s (Mike McFarland) levelheadedness, Hange Zoë’s (Jessica Calvello) inventiveness, and even Connie Springer’s (Clifford Chapin) comedic timing.

The brilliance of ‘Return to Shiganshina’ lies in the fact that is essentially a battle of wits rather than just a bloodthirsty showdown. Arguably, Armin Arlett (Josh Grelle) undergoes the most significant amount of development throughout the arc, foreshadowing his shift toward the narrative’s true protagonist. Initially, he is set up to be Reiner’s primary opponent, overcoming his insecurities to outmaneuver the Shifter’s strategy. Unexpectedly, Armin takes center stage as Bertholdt’s final adversary, despite his lack of narrative focus when it came to the Fall of Shiganshina. While others may have wanted to see Eren deliver the final blow, Isayama is once again setting up Armin as the series’ final protagonist, just as Bertholdt finally commits himself to his cause. Both Armin and Bertholdt cross a critical milestone in their respective narratives, growing more confident in themselves and their abilities, allowing them to become perfect opponents. Armin’s sacrifice to decisively defeat Bertholdt remains a watershed moment, concluding their long journey of overcoming self-doubt and lack of faith.

Image via Adult Swim

Outside the Walls lies arguably the more dangerous battle against the strategically-mind Beast Titan. One of the Survey Corps’ governing principles is on display here, as Erwin deliberately sacrifices those less needed to humanity’s cause. Erwin remains the most fascinating character to follow throughout the battle, as the audience is hyper-vigilant for any change in strategy. The audience’s impatience is mirrored in Levi Ackerman (Matthew Mercer), as he grows steadily less hopeful as Erwin lingers in silence. As the Beast Titan continues to annihilate their forces, Erwin finally makes a decision, one so inconceivably brutal that it is their only viable choice.

The audience catches a glimpse of the tired, mournful soldier Erwin has become during his final conversation with Levi, which in itself is a masterclass of voice-acting both in the English and Japanese dubs. The climactic moment between the two sees Levi down on his knees in front of Erwin, “Give up on your dream and charge to your death. Lead those crying children straight to hell.” Erwin accepts Levi’s choice, and sacrifices both himself and his teenage recruits to pave a way for Levi’s assault on the Beast Titan. Both Erwin’s final charge and Levi’s scathing, bloodthirsty attack are two of the most heart-wrenching and well-animated scenes in the series, immediately creating a deep-seated hatred between Levi and the Beast.

Image via Adult Swim

Levi’s failure to decisively defeat the Beast Titan leads him to return to the heavily reduced group inside the Walls, where he still has to make one final decision. Having been granted the choice to turn someone into a Shifter, Levi is torn between reviving a heavily scorched Armin and a barely breathing Erwin. The decision should be simple, as Erwin is both his Commander and closest confidant. But Eren and Mikasa’s pleas stir something in the hardened Captain, as he remembers the trio’s final conversation before the expedition. Their final moments of childlike innocence and curiosity remind Levi of what he is truly fighting for. While Erwin may have been the more strategically viable out of the two, Levi understood that what the world truly needed was Armin’s pure heart. His decision to let Erwin finally “rest” just as they are on the precipice of uncovering the truth, is Attack on Titan’s most poignant moment of dramatic irony and remains its most satisfying and devastating pyrrhic victory.

While a three-episode arc-within-an-arc follows Armin’s revival, revolving around Eren’s father and the truth behind the Titans, the sheer extent of lore learned in such a short amount of time deserves its own article. What the audience does learn, completely shifts the course of the narrative from a monster-horror story to a grand-political conflict centered around the human capability for evil and destruction. The arc ends with what Isayama considers to be an alternate epilogue to the series, as the remaining Survey Corps has finally made it to the long-awaited ocean. While the others are playful, curious, and enthusiastic about their future outside the Walls, Eren’s expression turns dark and mournful, only concerned with the utter annihilation of their enemies. Eren and Armin are irrevocably separated, as Attack on Titan redefines both the hero and villain’s journey in one, masterful stroke.

'Attack on Titan' and the Art of Creating Monsters

