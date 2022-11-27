Fans of Attack on Titan have waited with bated breath for news about the upcoming conclusion of the anime phenomenon, Attack on Titan: The Final Season's final arc, ever since the conclusion of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 back in April. Now, news coming from a showcase held by the animation studio behind the show, MAPPA, has confirmed the dubbing process for the series, set to return in 2023, is currently underway.

The news of the final season's dubbing was shared on Twitter, reporting information directly from the Executives of MAPPA. Appearing at Anime Festival Asia, the MAPPA team appeared on stage in front of fans, confirming the dubbing process for the Final Arc is underway, with the executives revealing that they will likely need around two more weeks to finish the dubbing. With the dubbing of the final episodes wrapping up soon, it is likely that we are not too far off from receiving our first trailer for the conclusion of the anime series.

While we don't have an officially announced episode count for Attack on Titan: The Final Season's final arc, the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan now consists of the most episodes within a given season of the long-running series, with a total of twenty-eight episodes across both of its currently released parts with more on the way. When the anime series does reach its end, it will have been ongoing for a decade with its first episode debuting back in 2013.

The History of Attack On Titan

Beginning in 2009 and written by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan started as a manga, and has gone on to become one of the best-selling manga series of all time, having sold over 100 million volumes in print across the world. The award-winning franchise released its final issue on April 9, 2021. The anime adaptation started in 2013, with its second season coming out four years later in 2017. The entire series currently sits at a total of eighty-seven episodes.

Part One of the final season ran between December 7, 2020, and March 29, 2021, with Part 2 airing in Japan from January 10th and concluding on April 4 in Japan. The series was originally produced by Wit Studio, with MAPPA coming in to animate the final season.

Attack on Titan: The Final Season will return sometime in 2023.