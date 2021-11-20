It’s less than two months until Attack on Titan begins airing its final episodes, thus bringing to an end an epic saga that had its beginning over a decade ago with the release of the first chapter of the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine. Recently, two of the largest anime streaming platforms, Funimation and Crunchyroll, have confirmed the premiere date for the first episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 titled ‘Judgment’.

The war between the Marleyians of Liberio and the Eldians of Paradis Island is coming to its conclusion with these last few episodes of the beloved series. The war, however, is not the only conflict that awaits a resolution in this Part 2. Alliances and friendships have seemingly been fractured, as episode 14 of season 4, ‘Savagery,’ perfectly encapsulated in the conversation between the main trio, Eren (Yuki Kaji), Armin (Marina Inoue), and Mikasa (Yui Ishikawa). Where season 4 last left off, in the episode titled ‘Above and Below,’ which appropriately describes where Eren’s enemies, Porco (Toshiki Masuda) and Reiner (Yoshimasa Hosoya), are appearing from, fans were left with a cliffhanger which promised a battle between Eren and his followers and the Marleyian forces.

For fans who have read the Attack on Titan manga, you likely know what to expect in Part 2 as the story winds down, but for fans who only watch the anime its safe to say that there are some serious events that are going to happen before this is all over!

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll announced on Twitter the news that the second part of the last season of Attack on Titan would start airing on January 9, 2022. Meanwhile, you can use either of these streaming platforms to catch up with the 75 released episodes of the anime. Crunchyroll is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM, Europe, the Middle East, and Russia, whereas, Funimation is available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and New Zealand.

