The beloved anime Attack on Titan has released a new image ahead of the second part of the final season. The show is entering the second half of its fourth season, also its last season, which will begin airing January 9, 2022. The new visual depicts the protagonist of the show, Eren Jaeger, with fractals surrounding the right side of the image. These fractals include images of important characters and influential moments that have made Eren who he is, leading up to the end of his journey in the Final Season Part 2. The final stretch of episodes will begin with episode 76 entitled “Danzai,” or Judgement, so there is sure to be a lot in store.

Attack on Titan is an anime based on the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama. The final season is being produced by MAPPA, with chief director Jun Shishido and director Yūichirō Hayashi. The highly praised music for the show will be composed this season by Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and with Masafumi Mima as sound director.

Image via Wit Studio, Funimation

RELATED: 'Attack on Titan': Guide To All The Titans And Their Powers

Attack on Titan, which began in 2013, started as a post-apocalyptic story focusing on Eren Jaeger, a young man living in a world where the remains of humanity lived in a walled town protecting them from the giant humanoid Titans. However, after witnessing a Titan kill his mother, Eren vows revenge.

The show has evolved into a dark fantasy, with Jaeger becoming a sort of antihero. Part 2 of the final season will pick up directly after part 1, with Eren’s quest to sterilize the Eldians, a race of people who can become Titans, and thereby eradicate the Titans completely. Although he has currently alienated Mikasa and Armin, Eren and his friends have always been the heart of the show, and it will likely all come down to the three of them. If this new visual hints at anything, it seems to emphasize the importance of all the people and experiences who have made Eren who he is now, including his best friends.

The new season will premiere January 9, 2022. Take a look at the new image:

Image via Studio MAPPA

The 7 Best New Movies on Paramount+ in November 2021 Snap, snap.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email