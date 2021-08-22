We finally have a release date for Attack on Titan The Final Season: Part 2. The announcement came at the end of a concert celebrating the music of the iconic anime, which was livestreamed worldwide (and is still available on demand). The official website for Japan's public broadcaster, where the anime airs. Attack on Titan will return next with episode 76 which is titled “Danzai,” which means “Sentencing” or “Judgment,” and will release on the NHK General channel and then simulcast with English subtitles. Episode 75’s teaser stated that Episode 76 was planned to air “this coming winter,” which Funimation has clarified as the release window of Winter 2022.

Attack on Titan is based on the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama, which tells the story of Eren, a boy who sees his mother devoured by Titans, a race of giant humanoids that terrorize the remnants of humanity, which hide behind huge walls. The show quickly broke out into the mainstream thanks to its exciting and fluid animation, its dark and grim story and one of the best anime soundtracks in decades.

Attack on Titan: The Final Season (Part 1) set up the intense stage of events and story progression that involved the unveiling of a lot the series’ mysteries, but also left viewers with questions unanswered and wondering what exactly is going to happen to everyone before it’s all over. As we all know, Titans aren’t really the problem anymore, morality isn't as black and white, and now we have Gabi and Falco along with the Marley vs. Paradis conflict to shake things up a bit. There’s a lot of inner character turmoil to sort out or see come crashing down on their heads – seriously, Eren, annihilating everybody is not going to solve all your problems, dude.

Part 2 will introduce the “dark night of the soul” section of the story as well as the long-awaited conclusion to it all, and I’m honestly here for it. It’s safe to say that viewers can expect an exciting and wild upcoming season. After the first season became a worldwide phenomenon, and a long wait for season 2 lost a bit of the steam, the past two seasons of the show have skyrocketed to deliver a must-watch TV event week by week. If the final batch of episodes manages to continue this trend, we may be witnessing the seminal anime of this generation.

Attack on Titan returns with its final episodes starting in January 2022. Get ready to rumble.

