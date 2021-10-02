Since its premiere in 2013, Attack on Titan (Japanese: Shingeki no Kyojin) has become one of the most influential anime shows of all time. The series has a massive legion of fans and has so far aired 75 amazing episodes. But now it's time for the last rumble, with Attack on Titan season 4, part 2 bringing the show to a close.

The series is based on the manga of the same name created by Hajime Isayama. Attack on Titan: The Final Season is being produced by MAPPA, with Jun Shishido as chief director and Yūichirō Hayashi as director. Season 4's series composition was done by Hiroshi Seko while Tomohiro Kishi is the character designer.

Starting out as a post-apocalyptic story, Attack on Titan has since evolved into a dark fantasy with some hauntingly brilliant writing. With the series now set to wrap up, fans are waiting with bated breath to see the final installment in this rollercoaster ride. Read on to get all the details about Attack on Titan season 4 part 2.

How Many Episodes Are In 'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Part 2?

The show currently has 22 chapters left to adapt from the manga. So while we haven't had an official announcement about the episode count of Attack on Titan Season 4 part 2, it will probably have about 10-16 episodes. We do have the title for the first episode of part 2 (Episode 76 in the total count). The episode will be titled "Danzai" in Japanese, which translates to "Judgment" or "Sentencing".

Watch the 'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Part 2 Trailer

We're yet to see a proper trailer for Attack on Titan ​​​​​​season 4 part 2 but there is a short teaser (without subtitles) that you can watch here. The clip shows a girl who looks like she's being accused of something and then moves on to show the same girl underwater. We then see a collage of clips from the show's past episodes and a shot of Eren standing before a weird glowing tree thing (probably something to do with the channels that bind all Eldians together). The text in the teaser translates to "You must have been waiting... all this time. Waiting 2,000 years... Just for somebody."

It is possible that we will get some new footage as we get closer to the show's release date. Watch this space because we will be bringing you the trailer as soon as it's released.

When Is 'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Part 2's Premiere?

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 is set to premiere on the NHK General channel in January 2022. The new episodes will also be simulcast with English subtitles. The premiere was announced at the end of a concert celebrating the show's music. The last episode of Part 1 (which aired on May 2, 2021) had revealed the release window as the "coming winter". Funimation clarified this and confirmed that Part 2 would be arriving in the Winter 2022 release window. In case you find that confusing, the Winter 2022 anime season is from January to March.

Who Is in 'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Part 2's Voice Cast?

Image via Wit Studio, Funimation

Yuki Kaji headlines the Japanese cast as the voice of Eren Yeager. Other members of the Japanese voice cast are Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Bruan, Takehito Koyasu as Zeke Yaeger, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi Ackerman, Romi Park as Hange Zoe, Kisho Taniyama as Jean Kirschtein, Hiro Shimono as Conny Springer, Manami Numakura as Pieck Finger, Toshiki Masuda as Porco Galliard, Ayane Sakura as Gabi Braun, Natsuki Hanae as Falco Grice, Mitsuki Saiga as Yelena, Kensho Ono as Floch Forster, and Shiori Mikami as Historia Reiss.

Bryce Papenbrook voices Eren in the English dub. The rest of the English cast includes Trina Nishimura as Mikasa, Josh Grelle as Armin, Robert McCollum as Reiner, Jason Liebrecht as Zeke, Matthew Mercer as Levi Ackerman, Jessica Calvello as Hange, Mike McFarland as Jean, Clifford Chapin as Conny, Amber Lee Connors as Pieck, Kellen Goff as Porco, Lindsay Seidel as Gabi, Bryson Baugus as Falco, Anairis Quinones as Yelena, Matt Shipman as Floch, and Bryn Apprill as Historia.

Who Are the Key Characters in 'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Part 2?

Image via Wit Studio, Funimation

The primary character of Attack on Titan is Eren Yeager. When he was a boy, Eren saw his mother get eaten by a Titan and has since vowed to destroy them. Eren holds the power of the Attack Titan and the Founding Titan, the latter being the Titan that can control all the others. By the final season, Eren has changed into a more villainous character, committing some truly horrifying atrocities.

Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert are Eren's best friends. Mikasa's parents were killed when she was young by human traffickers and she was saved by Eren. Since then she has been his most loyal companion. In their own way, Mikasa and Eren are in love but it is complicated by the strong familial feelings they have for each other.

Armin is one of the most intelligent characters on the show. Eren, Armin, and Mikasa have been friends since they were children. Armin is the current Colossal Titan.

Zeke Yeager is Eren's half-brother and the Beast Titan. He is a cunning warrior who is first introduced on the side of Marley. But over the course of the show, Zeke has manipulated both Marley and Paradis in service of his ultimate goals.

Reiner Braun is the Armored Titan and a Marleyan warrior. He infiltrated Paradis Island alongside Annie (the Female Titan) and Bertholdt (the previous Colossal Titan). In the years since he has become a broken man waiting for his death but still fighting on to the end.

Levi Ackerman is a formidable fighter and the strongest human warrior. He has single-handedly taken on Titans in the past and he has a mutual hatred for Zeke.

The newest key characters in the series are Gabi and Falco. Both of these young warriors were in training to replace Reiner when Eren attacked Marley in Season 4 Part 1. They have a strong rivalry between them but they do care for each other. Gabi is Reiner's cousin and she is extremely passionate. But she has been thoroughly brainwashed by Marley to see all Eldians as nothing more than "island devils". Falco is the more compassionate one among the two and he seems to have feelings for Gabi. At the end of Season 4 Part 1, Falco was in the process of turning into a Pure Titan so it looks like he might become a Special Titan in Part 2.

While these are the characters with the biggest roles to play, every character in this story will have something to do before we reach the end. So don't discount anyone, not even the comic relief.

What is the Music for 'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Part 2?

Image via Wit Studio, Funimation

The opening and ending themes for Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 haven't been revealed yet. For part 1, the opening theme song was "My War" (Boku no Sensō) by Shinsei Kamattechan, and the ending theme song was "Shock" (Shōgeki) by Yuko Ando.

The score for the final season has been composed by Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto, with Masafumi Mima serving as the sound director. The final season's soundtrack album was released on June 23, 2021. Keep an eye on this section because we will be updating it with the music for season 4 part 2 as and when it is announced.

When Is 'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Part 2 Set?

Image via Wit Studio, Funimation

Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 is expected to pick up immediately where part 1 left off. There was a time jump between season 3 and the final season but that won't be the case between season 4 part 1 and part 2.

What Is 'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Part 2’s Story?

Image via Wit Studio, Funimation

Ahead of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2, Eren and Zeke's master plan has been unveiled in all its horror. The two half-brothers intend to bring about mass sterilization of all Eldians, removing the threat of the Titans forever. During that time, they plan on using the Rumbling as a deterrent to keep other nations from interfering. At least, that's what has been revealed so far.

Eren is still something of a wildcard. Considering how unpredictable he has become, there's no telling whether he actually means to follow through on the plan. And if you've been keeping up with the manga, you'd know that Eren has a last-minute trick up his sleeve, which will bring about some devastating consequences. That's all we can say on this matter without giving out some major spoilers.

The last time we saw Zeke, he was on the verge of death and was rescued by a Pure Titan. If he were to die, the whole plan would fall apart and the future of the Eldians would be secure. But considering how important Zeke is to the story, it seems unlikely that he would go out without something big.

Whatever might happen with the two brothers, there's not much time for dawdling. The final episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1 ended with the Marleyans approaching Paradis. Reiner is all set to face off against Eren and there's a very good chance that the Armored Titan is going to fall before the Attack Titan. If Eren finally manages to consume the Armored Titan, the added power would make him practically unstoppable. Unless the remaining Titans band together to stop him, that is.

Throughout all of this, there's always the question of what will happen to Gabi and Falco. It's been strongly hinted that either of them might become a Special Titan soon, which would definitely send the story in a whole other direction. Falco will probably be the first since he was being turned into a Pure Titan when we saw him last. And while they may still be children, these two warriors have already proven to be a force to be reckoned with.

Ultimately though, it will all come down to Eren, Mikasa, and Armin, just as it always has. Eren has alienated his two best friends now, which may be part of some other plan. Honestly, it's pretty painful seeing him break their hearts the way he's doing right now and we're hoping there's more to Eren's plan than genocide and emotional torture. But between the two of them, Mikasa and Armin definitely have the skill and power to take Eren down, if it comes to that.

Will Eren Yeager redeem himself? Will Marley finally wipe out the Eldians or will Paradis prevail in the face of all the forces seeking their destruction? We'll just have to wait and see.

