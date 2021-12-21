It is less than a month until the final season – this time we believe it’s for sure the last one – of Attack on Titan premieres. In anticipation of the climax to Eren Jaeger’s story, MAPPA has dropped a new trailer that teases what is going to be some heart-stopping final episodes to the anime.

The trailer begins with Reiner Braun speaking in voice-over and asking Eren many of the questions non-manga readers must surely have at this point: “What are you still fighting for? What’s the point?”. Eren’s answer to those questions is one that we have heard multiple times before – by Eren himself, by his mother Carla, and by Willy Tybur - but it became all the more cryptic in this context: “Because I was born into this world.”. This latest trailer certainly promises that fans will be getting some answers as to what Eren’s reasoning and motivation have been since the start of the fourth season.

This trailer also builds up the excitement and anticipation for the final battle in which Eren and his brother Zeke, the Beast Titan, will be fighting nearly everyone else it seems, both the main cast from Paradis as well as those from the Marley side. Another moment of note is Zeke and Eren seemingly enacting the Rumbling. The scene shows the two touching foreheads and combining the power of Eren’s Founding Titan with Zeke’s royal blood to bring about the cataclysmic event which will change the world forever.

The first season of Attack on Titan premiered back in 2013 with its second season taking 5 years to come out. Season 4 Part 1 began airing in December 2020. The author of the series, Hajime Isayama, finished the manga earlier this year ending with chapter 139 and 34 published volumes.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 will air its first episode - episode 76 - on January 9, 2022.

