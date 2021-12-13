Crunchyroll has just dropped a new trailer for the final season of Attack on Titan, urging fans to either re-watch or catch up on the global phenomenon before its final episodes.

The trailer for the next episode, which is entitled 'Judgement', is a bit of a bloodbath featuring bite after bite of scream-inducing action. The final episodes will finally conclude the conflict between the Marleyians of Liberio and the Eldians of Paradis Island. With the first half of the season ending in a cliffhanger that promises a battle between the two, the new trailer certainly promises that there will be blood. Viewers left hanging after the first half of the season will also pick up with the primary trio of characters, Eren (Yuki Kaji), Armin (Marina Inoue), and Mikasa (Yui Ishikawa).

Regardless of where or when you left off the series, the new trailer will certainly urge you to go back for a rewatch. With a conclusion this epic, you'll want to catch up. Fans of the long-running manga may be in the know regarding the conclusion of the series, but anime viewers should expect some surprises in the final episodes. Your head might just pop, or snap off in a Titan's disturbingly large mouth! Either way, you're in for a treat.

The final episodes of the series will begin airing on January 9, 2022, per an announcement earlier this year by Funimation and Crunchyroll. If you want to catch up you can access the show's previous season through either Funimation or Crunchyroll. The back catalog features 75 episodes. And if you still can't get enough of Attack on Titan, you can always read the manga. Of course, anything that can satiate our appetite for the series will do.

You can view the new trailer below:

