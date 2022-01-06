Crunchyroll and Funimation have released the trailer and poster for part two of the final season of the iconic anime Attack on Titan today, reminding fans of the battle its characters have gone through thus far and announcing its premiere on January 9.

Attack on Titan follows the trials of humanity after they have fled behind the walls of their cities in order to avoid man-eating Titans that wait outside, trapping them inside with the schemes and secrets of those who desire to rule whatever is left. The only ones who dare venture out are the heroic members of the Scout Regiment, but even they sometimes don’t return home, and slowly begin to discover that not all enemies reside outside the walls.

The final season follows the war for Paradis as it zeroes in on Shiganshina, with the Jaegerists having seized control of the city. After taking a huge blow from a surprise attack led by Eren, Marley swiftly acts to return the favor. With Zeke’s true plan revealed and a military now forced under new rule, this battle might be fought on two fronts, with Eren’s plans and true intentions continuing to be shrouded in mystery.

The trailer showcases a true clash of Titans, the iconic three’s dark paths converging, and the idea that the season will all lead up to a powerful crescendo. The art also emphasises this idea of the destruction of both the world these characters know as well as the characters themselves as the truth is finally revealed. This final season of Attack on Titan promises to take the secrets, history, and action to the climax that has been building for many years, promising an ending to this iconic anime that fans will never forget.

Part two of Attack on Titan's final season premieres on Crunchyroll on January 9. Check out the full trailer and new poster below:

