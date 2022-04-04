Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 has finally wrapped up, but this is not the end of the story just yet. It has been announced that there will be a part three for the final season of the popular anime coming in the near future. The next part of the acclaimed anime series' final chapter, titled Attack on Titan: The Final Season Final Arc is set to premiere in 2023.

The announcement was made on the official Attack on Titan Twitter page after the broadcast of the final episode of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2 in Japan. The announcement came in the form of a tweet that included a new piece of promotional art for the final season, as well as a brief teaser trailer for what, if the name of this part is to be believed, will be the ending of the anime series that will have been ongoing for a decade by the time the Final Arc comes out.

Across both its parts, the final season of Attack on Titan now consists of the most episodes within a given season of the long-running series, with a total of twenty-eight episodes, with more to come next year. Since both parts don't share the same amount of episodes, with Part 1 having sixteen, compared to Part 2's episode count of twelve, it is unknown how many episodes this third and supposed final part will be. No other details about the upcoming third part of the acclaim series' final season have been announced.

Image via Wit Studio, Funimation

Beginning in 2009 and written by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan started as a manga, and has gone on to become one of the best-selling manga series of all time, having sold over 100 million volumes in print across the world. The award-winning franchise released its final issue on April 9, 2021. The anime adaptation started in 2013, with its fourth and final season being broken up into multiple parts. The entire series currently sits at a total of eighty-seven episodes. Part One of the final season ran between December 7, 2020, and March 29, 2021, with Part 2 airing in Japan starting on January 10th and concluding on April 4 in Japan. The series was originally produced by Wit Studio, with MAPPA coming in to animate the final season.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 will premiere sometime in 2023. You can watch the brand-new teaser trailer for the upcoming series conclusion down below:

