Attack on Titan has finally received a return date as the anime adaptation of the popular manga series quickly approaches its finale. While it might have the name the "Final Season," the fourth season of the highly acclaimed anime series has been going on for over two years now, with the season being split into multiple parts. Part 3 of the Final Season, dubbed the "Final Arc," continues the trend of being split into parts as it has been announced that Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 Final Arc will be split into two halves, with the first half set to return in Japan on March 4, 2023.

The announcement of the Part 3 release date as well as the fact that it will split into two halves was made on the official Attack on Titan Twitter page, which also included a short teaser trailer, which teased one of the most recognizable panels from the original manga. The early 2023 release isn't much of a shock to those paying attention as it was confirmed back at Anime Festival Asia that the dubbing process of the Final Arc was underway back in November 2022. While we now have a release date for the first part of the Final Arc, we do not know when the second part will be released, though it will be in 2023. The first episode of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 Final Arc is set to air at 12:25 am on March 4 in Japan, meaning at 7:25 am PST, 10:25 am EST, and 3:25 pm BST on March 3. The episode will then air on Crunchyroll soon after though the specific time of the release hasn't yet been announced.

Originally produced by Wit Studio, the Final Season of Attack on Titan is animated by MAPPA, who have also produced other stellar anime adaptations such as Jujutsu Kaisen and its prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Other titles under their belt include the recently released Chainsaw Man and the second season Vinland Saga as well as upcoming projects such as Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku. The first part of Season 4 ran between December 7, 2020, and March 29, 2021, with Part two airing in Japan from January 10th and concluding on April 4 with 16 and 12 episodes, respectively. Right now, we do not have an official word of how many episodes Part 3 will have, though fans have theorized that there will be fewer episodes in this final part compared to its predecessors since there are only 9 chapters of the original manga left to adapt.

The History of Attack On Titan

Beginning in 2009 and written by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan started as a manga, and has gone on to become one of the best-selling manga series of all time, having sold over 100 million volumes in print across the world. The award-winning franchise released its final issue on April 9, 2021. The anime adaptation started in 2013, with its second season coming out four years later in 2017. The entire anime series currently sits at a total of eighty-seven episodes.

The first half of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 Final Arc will premiere in Japan on March 4 before airing on Crunchyroll shortly after. You can check out the short teaser trailer for the upcoming return of the beloved anime down below.