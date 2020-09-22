‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4 Trailer Teases the Last Adventure for Eren & Co.

With Eren and company now at the shoreline and the threat of Marley looming, what’s next for the Scouts and their quest to unravel the mysteries of the Titans, humanity, and more? Well, we’ll just have to find out when Attack on Titan Final Season comes to Funimation.

Funimation today announced that Attack on Titan‘s final season (sub and dub) will be available on its streaming service in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Mexico, and Brazil later this year. Along with this announcement came the new poster for Season 4 and a trailer that teases the mind-blowing, apocalyptic action coming to the small screen. The only issue is that it’s not a new trailer at all but rather the exact same Japanese trailer released back in May. Still a damn fine trailer, but one wonders how COVID-19 has impacted production on the final season. We’re still waiting on a release date…

More from Funimation’s announcement follows below:

Attack on Titan Final Season is shaping up to be the most action-packed yet, with MAPPA (Garo, Rage of Bahamut) taking on production duties for the series after WIT Studio’s spectacular run on the first three seasons. Per Funimation, the subtitled episodes will stream day and date with its Japanese broadcast in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Ireland; SimulDub episodes of the season will be available at a later date.

For fans of the critically acclaimed anime who want to relive the action, Seasons 1 – 3 is currently available to enjoy subbed and dubbed on Funimation. All three seasons of Attack on Titan are also available on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD and can be purchased at funimation.com or from select retailers. Collectible figurines, Funko Pop! characters, and other Attack on Titan merchandise are available in the Funimation Shop.

Attack on Titan (“Shingeki no Kyojin” in Japanese) anime series is adapted from the best-selling manga series by Hajime Isayama about the last of humanity fighting to survive against man-eating giants called Titans. To date, there are a total of 32 volumes in the manga series, with an estimated 100+ million copies in print around the world.