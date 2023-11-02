The Big Picture Crunchyroll has released a teaser for Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters - Special 2, building anticipation for the emotionally charged finale on November 4.

With only five chapters left in the manga, it is expected that this special episode could be over an hour long, bringing an end to a decade-long series.

The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the Titans' ultimate power, leading his former comrades and enemies on a mission to stop him. The anime's ending may differ from the manga, which received mixed reviews.

Crunchyroll has unveiled the teaser of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters - Special 2 and the anticipation is at an all-time high. A fresh new trailer will drop on November 3, prior to the release of the series finale on November 4, 2023, which will mark the end of an era. Better yet, Crunchyroll has also started a live countdown to the premiere and the chat is loaded with confusion, excitement, and sadness.

The Attack on Titan: Final Chapters Special 1 brought to life chapters 131-134 of the manga. With only five chapters remaining in the original manga, it's anticipated that Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2 could be over an hour-long episode and will serve as the decade-long series’ emotionally charged finale. The final season sees the Scout Regiment striving to halt the Rumbling in order to avert the extinction of the Eldian race.

After the heart-wrenching journey we've followed on Attack on Titan, faithfully adapted from Hajime Isayama's manga series, the audiences are finally nearing the end. However, it’s not yet sure if the anime will also follow the exact manga ending, which received mixed reviews on its release and even prompted calls for a follow-up chapter.

The official synopsis of the Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters - Special 2 reads:

The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?

When Will 'Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2' Be Available in English?

Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2 will be available in English subtitles to audiences across the globe on November 4th or November 5th, 2023, depending on time zone differences. Those interested can check Crunchyroll News for exact release times starting November 3rd, 2023. The finale will be accessible to viewers in the United States and Canada, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand, and select territories in Southeast Asia through Crunchyroll.

The final chapter, produced by studio MAPPA and directed by Yuichiro Hayashi, promises an epic conclusion to the story written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. The manga has so far sold over 100 million volumes worldwide.

Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters - Special 2 will release a fresh new trailer tomorrow and will air premiere on November 4, 2023, on Crunchyroll. The finale will also be available on Hulu for viewers in the United States. Check out the live countdown stream and teaser below.

