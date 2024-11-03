Only a week remains until Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK enters Japanese theaters, and the film has announced something special for those attending the upcoming screenings. Movie-goers will be treated to a brand new post-credit scene that wasn't featured in Attack on Titan's finale in 2023. In addition, special illustration merchandise will be distributed in theaters for the first few days of its release.

The new post-credit scene was announced on the film's official Japanese X (formerly Twitter) page, and, unfortunately, details of what it would contain were not revealed. However, it did showcase samples of three mini-colored illustration prints by the franchise's author, Isayama Hajime, featuring the faces of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa. These illustrations will be given at random during the distribution period between November 11 to 14.

Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK is an upcoming anime feature film that's a compilation of the anime's final season. The movie is said to be 145 minutes long and will be directed by Attack on Titan's series director, Yuichiro Hayashi. Unfortunately, it has yet to be confirmed if this Attack on Titan movie will receive an international release.

How 'Attack on Titan' Became a Major Hit

Before it became an anime in 2013, Attack on Titan was a shounen manga series with 34 volumes published between 2009 and 2021. According to Anime News Network, the series was described as a "once-in-a-decade hit" in Japan and sold over 140 million copies by November 2023.

For those who have yet to read the manga or watch the anime, Attack on Titan follows a boy named Eren Yeager (Bryce Papenbrook), who lives in a city surrounded by large walls due to the outside being surrounded by man-eating titans. Unfortunately, one of the walls was breached, which led to the death of his mother, thus pledging to avenge her and to stop the Titans once and for all. As the series progressed, the truth about the Titans and their society began to unravel.

The anime was a major success, to the point where Crunchyroll reportedly crashed during the final episode's final broadcast. In addition, it generated a high average critics score of 96 percent and an average audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as earning a MyAnimeList score of 8.55 out of 10.

Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK will rumble its way to Japanese theaters on November 8, 2024. All four seasons of Attack on Titan are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Attack on Titan Created by Hajime Isayama First Film Attack on Titan First TV Show Attack On Titan First Episode Air Date September 28, 2013 Cast Josh Grelle , Bryce Papenbrook , Yûki Kaji , Yui Ishikawa

