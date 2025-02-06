Few anime series have had as big of a cultural impact as Attack on Titan. Since its premiere in 2013, the dark fantasy anime has had a tight grip on the anime community, with the show earning its place among other greats such as One Piece or the Dragon Ball franchise while also branching much further into darker themes and subject matter than many of the most successful mainstream anime series. The show was a true phenomenon, eventually concluding in 2023 with Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters to overwhelmingly positive feedback from the majority of fans.

And now, those fans can relive the final episodes of Attack on Titan on the big screen (for one night only) with Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, an omnibus film that stitches together the final two episodes of the series into one feature-length film. So, for those who love the idea of watching the conclusion to Eren Jaeger's story in their local cinema, you've come to the right place. Continue reading below to find out when you can watch this epic theatrical event.

When Will 'Attack on Titan: The Last Attack' Be Released?

Image via Shingeki TV

The Attack on Titan omnibus film will play exclusively in movie theaters for one night only: Monday, February 10, 2025. While recent omnibus anime films such as Solo Leveling: ReAwakening received a proper theatrical release for multiple weeks, distributors Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will only be showing Attack on Titan: The Last Attack for this one night. Make sure to save the date and grab your tickets now.

Here is the Attack on Titan: The Last Attack's international release schedule, in order of release date:

February 6: Australia, New Zealand

February 10: United States, Canada

February 12: Finland

February 13: Spain

February 20: Denmark, The Netherlands

February 21: Norway, Sweden

February 25: Germany

February 26: United Kingdom, Ireland

March 1: France

March 3: Italy

What Is 'Attack on Titan: The Last Attack' About?