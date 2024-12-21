Anime’s most anticipated conclusion may have premiered a year ago, but that hasn’t made the fan fervor die down. Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will be hitting theaters in a massive event. The film-sized production combines the last two episodes of the grand finale onto the big-screen for a theatrical experience. Anime streamer Crunchyroll announced that Canada and the U.S. will show the film for one day only on February 10. International release dates are as follows:

February 6: Australia, New Zealand

February 10: United States, Canada

February 12: Finland

February 13: Spain

February 20: Denmark, The Netherlands

February 21: Norway, Sweden

February 25: Germany

February 26: United Kingdom, Ireland

March 1: France

March 3: Italy

Fans can once again relive the epic if not traumatic finale of Attack on Titan. Adapted from the Manga by Hajime Isayama, the story features an epic war between the last remains of humanity and terrifying giants known as Titans. Over the course of four seasons and 10 years, Attack on Titan has amassed widespread acclaim. Rotten Tomatoes has exceeded a 90% audience score, and critics have given three seasons a score of 100%. The finale culminates in a fierce battle that, while long-awaited, created division in the fanbase.

‘Attack on Titan’ Is One of the More Contested Finales

Close

Unlike long-running anime series such as One Piece, Attack on Titan had a fairly concise run. With a beginning, middle, and end, the series tracks Eren (Yûki Kaji) in a bid to avenge his mother, who was eaten by a Titan in his youth. The final season of the anime gained criticism for making Eren the ultimate villain of the series as he tries to start The Rumbling, which equates to genocide. Despite this backlash, the finale stays in line with the series' themes.

Anti-war to its core, Attack on Titan weaves a tale about the realities of bloody conflict. Eren’s revenge gets the better of him, and he goes down a dark path. His sacrifice means the war can end, even if that doesn’t resolve things forever. If Attack on Titan is anything, it is too realistic when it comes to humanity’s thirst for blood. The Attack on Titan series finale insinuates that it is only so long before humans will take up arms again and start the battle anew. The anime is the type of story that remains universal, which is most likely why it has had such longevity, even after its conclusion.

Viewers can see the final chapters of Attack on Titan in Northern territories on February 10, 2025.

Your changes have been saved Attack On Titan After his hometown is destroyed and his mother is killed, young Eren Jaeger vows to cleanse the earth of the giant humanoid Titans that have brought humanity to the brink of extinction. Release Date April 7, 2013 Creator Hajime Isayama Cast Matthew Mercer , Josh Grelle , Hiroshi Kamiya , Shiori Mikami , Jerry Jewell , Kishô Taniyama , Jessica Calvello , Masahiko Tanaka , Yui Ishikawa , Romi Park , Robert McCollum , Tomohisa Hashizume , Hiro Shimono , Trina Nishimura Seasons 4 Story By Hajime Isayama Expand

