It’s officially happening. The long-hoped-for Attack the Block sequel is becoming a reality, as John Boyega has signed on to reprise his role as Moses in the follow-up. Joe Cornish wrote and directed the 2011 film, which put himself and Boyega on the map, and Cornish is again returning to write and direct Attack the Block 2.

The news was first reported by Deadline, which included this statemen from Boyega:

“It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then. I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”

The 2011 film was a sci-fi alien invasion story told from the point of view of a teenaged street gang in South London. Boyega broke out in a huge way, but it took a few years as the film was what sparked J.J. Abrams to the actor when it came time to cast Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Plot details for Attack the Block 2 are being kept under wraps, but not only are Cornish and Boyega returning, the film will also be produced by Boyega through his UpperRoom Productions Banner alongside Nira Park and James Wilson, both of whom produced the first Attack the Block.

Cornish worked on a number of projects in the interim, co-writing The Adventures of Tintin and Ant-Man with Edgar Wright, and was even offered some high-profile directing gigs, but he’s since only directed one other film: 2019’s delightful family fantasy movie The Kid Who Would Be King. He recently signed on to direct an adaptation of Mark Millar’s comic Starlight.

In a statement to Deadline, Cornish said: “I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack The Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release. I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.”

