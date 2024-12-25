There have been many breakout roles in modern British movies, with stand-out examples coming in the form of Tom Hardy's performance as Eames in Inception and James McAvoy in the 2007 adaptation of Atonement. John Boyega is a name many associate with one of the biggest franchises in the world, Star Wars, but, for others, he will always be Moses in the 2011 sci-fi horror Attack the Block. A laugh-a-minute 'under siege' movie featuring plenty of memorable performances, it's Boyega's that stood out above all, with his debut turn as Moses catching the eye of major production companies. Within four years, Boyega would be starring in the long-awaited return of Star Wars, with his whirlwind journey to the top all thanks to the brilliance of this low-budget romp.

However, fans of Boyega and the film are likely in for a terrible January, with news that Attack the Block will be leaving streaming site Max on December 31, 2024. With a certified fresh 91% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an impressive 75% audience score to boot, Attack the Block is a critical and public hit worthy of still being at the top of many people's watchlists even 13 years on. For those yet to see the movie, here is a look at the synopsis:

"A group of valiant teenagers ventures out to battle a savage alien incursion. With the invasive species jeopardizing their vicinity in Southern London, they fight to succeed in their mission."

What is John Boyega's Highest Rated Movie?

Although Attack the Block is considered by some to be Boyega's best work, the movie only made a small splash at the box office, earning less than $6.5 million. Luckily, Attack the Block's legacy has exponentially increased ever since its short theatrical run, showcased by just how far some of its central stars have been propelled. In terms of box office, Boyega's most successful film is The Force Awakens, with the return to a galaxy far, far away earning over $2 billion worldwide. However, despite such large financial success and a huge 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Force Awakens still isn't Boyega's highest-rated movie on the review aggregator, with two films earning even better critical ratings. Boyega's appearance in 2022's The Woman King received a 94% rating, although it is his most recent work in They Cloned Tyrone that is his biggest score to date, with the film earning a staggering 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Attack the Block is officially leaving streaming site Max on December 31, 2024. You can still catch the film on the platform now.

