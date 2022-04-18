ATX TV Festival announced additional programming and awardees this week for its 11th Season, which will be running from June 2 to June 5. Among these new newly announced events at the festival includes both a screening and conversation panel of the series I Love That For You as well as a spotlight for comedy showrunners, a panel that will include the music supervisors of several popular shows, and a ceremony for the event's "Award in Television eXcellence."

SHOWTIME will present the screening and subsequent panel for their upcoming comedy series I Love That For You. The panel will feature series creators Vanessa Bayer and Jeremy Beiler as well as showrunner Jessi Klein who will go deep into Season 1 of the new series, discussing the comedy and drama that viewers can expect, the true-life events that inspired the show, and more. I Love That For You premieres on April 29th on streaming and on-demand for SHOWTIME subscribers, before its on-air debut Sunday, May 1 at 8:30pm ET/PT. Season 11 will include a spotlight on Comedy Showrunners, featuring a panel conversation with Phil Augusta Jackson, creator, showrunner, executive producer, and writer of NBC’s Grand Crew; Robin Thede, creator, showrunner, writer, executive producer, and star of HBO’s Emmy award-winning sketch comedy series A Black Lady Sketch Show; Sierra Teller Ornelas, co-creator, showrunner, executive producer, and writer of Peacock’s Rutherford Falls. There will also be a panel called "The Last Note," which will see acclaimed music supervisors discussing the trials and tribulations that go into crafting distinct and memorable soundtracks. The panel will include Maggie Phillips (The Dropout, The Great), Jen Malone (Euphoria, Yellowjackets), and Liza Richardson (Station Eleven, Watchmen,)

It was also revealed that Season 11 of ATX TV Festival will present the annual “Award in Television eXcellence” to Emmy-nominated Director/Producer and current President of the Director's Guild of America, Lesli Linka Glatter. This award debuted back in 2014 and "seeks to recognize individuals whose career reflects the very best of television, through work that is thought-provoking, genuine, expansive, and entertaining." Glatter is the first director to receive the festival's career achievement award and joins previous honorees Henry Winkler, James L. Brooks, Norman Lear, Marcy Carsey, Phylicia Rashad, and Michael J. Fox. Along with the award presentation, she will also host an intimate, in-depth conversation about her exceptional career as a producing director and creative, spanning more than 20 years of iconic TV series such as Homeland, Mad Men, The West Wing, ER, Twin Peaks, and more. Glatter will also be a part of a panel conversation on TV's "Dangerous Women," which will explore the "complicated villains, unconventional heroes, rule-breakers, and everything in between who continue to push the boundaries of TV storytelling and redefine who/what a leading woman can be." Kevin Can F**k Himself creator/writer/executive producer Valerie Armstrong will join Glatter on the panel with additional panelists to be revealed soon.

Some of the previously announced programming for ATX TV Festival Season 11 includes a cast reunion for Scrubs with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, and Christa Miller in attendance. Additionally, the festival will feature panels for the popular 2010s series Parenthood and Justified which were postponed from the 2020 festival. Below are other additional announcements and panels that will appear at the event:

The world premiere screening of Lifetime’s limited series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin , which will then be followed by a panel conversation with executive producers Paul Sciarrotta and Jennie Snyder Urman , and cast members Jemima Rooper , Kelsey Grammer , Alana Boden , and Hannah Dodd , with more to be announced.

, which will then be followed by a panel conversation with executive producers and , and cast members , , , and , with more to be announced. A special live episode of the Friday Night Lights rewatch podcast Clear Eyes, Full Hearts , hosted by co-stars and friends Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins) and Stacey Oristano (Mindy Collette-Riggins). The live recording will feature special guests from Friday Night Lights, stories from behind the scenes, and a question and answer segment with the festival audience.

rewatch podcast , hosted by co-stars and friends (Billy Riggins) and (Mindy Collette-Riggins). The live recording will feature special guests from Friday Night Lights, stories from behind the scenes, and a question and answer segment with the festival audience. The Season 2 Premiere Screening of Peacock’s original comedy Rutherford Falls , followed by a panel conversation with co-creator/showrunner/writer/executive producer Sierra Teller Ornelas , co-creator/executive producer/star Ed Helms , writer/star Jana Schmieding , and cast members Michael Greyeyes , Jesse Leigh , and Dustin Milligan .

Rutherford Falls followed by a panel conversation with co-creator/showrunner/writer/executive producer , co-creator/executive producer/star , writer/star , and cast members , , and . A panel discussion of Angelyne with Showrunner/Executive Producer Allison Miller and Executive Producer/Star Emmy Rossum.

ATXT TV Festival will take place from June 2 to June 5. You can get updates on the event from the ATX TV Festival's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and official website.

