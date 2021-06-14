Netflix released the trailer for the fourth and final season of Atypical, its touching comedy-drama about Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a young man who has autism spectrum disorder. The series will come to an end after Season 4 gets released this summer, and the new trailer teases an emotional goodbye.

The trailer shows us Sam as he moves to a new home, taking another step towards independence. His mother, Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh), doesn’t hide how proud she is, at the same time that she tells Sam she’ll call him every night. As if moving out of her mother’s house and getting to college wasn’t stressful enough, Sam will have to face academic probation as he tries to figure out what he really wants for his future.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ Netflix's First 'We the People' Trailer Mixes Music, Animation, and Civil Rights

Atypical’s first season was received both with critical acclaim and criticism concerning the lack of autistic members on the cast and crew. Starting from Season 2, the series hired autistic writers and actors. This decision helped Atypical to fight for inclusion also behind the cameras, at the same time that more diversity helped the series to move forward with an overwhelmingly positive reception.

Atypical’s Season 4 will have 10 half-hour episodes, with creator Robia Rashid coming back as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Rashid, Mary Rohlich, and Seth Gordon. Season 4’s cast includes Brigette Lundy-Paine, Michael Rapaport, Amy Okuda, Jenna Boyd, Graham Rogers, Fivel Stewart, Nik Dodani, Tal Anderson, Domonique Brown, Naomi Rubin, Kimia Behpoornia, and Sara Gilbert.

Here’s the synopsis for Atypical’s Season 4:

“Atypical tells the story of Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum looking for love and independence. In the fourth and final season, each character faces a challenge they never anticipated and Sam sets his sights on a nearly impossible goal.”

All three previous seasons of Atypical are available right now on Netflix, with Season 4 set to premiere on July 9. Check the trailer for Season 4 below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ The 25 Best 'Glee' Episodes, Ranked

Share Share Tweet Email

'In the Heights' Succeeds When It Gets Hyper Specific About the Latinx Immigrant Experience The music gets you moving, but it's the story that moves you.

Read Next