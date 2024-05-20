The Big Picture Despite past incidents being beyond the prosecution timeline, new evidence has changed public opinion on Diddy.

Aubrey O'Day criticized Diddy's non-apology video, claiming he's seeking forgiveness for being caught, not taking responsibility.

Former collaborators of Diddy like Aubrey O'Day and Freddy P have publicly shared their negative experiences with him.

Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has gained more and more attention over the past several weeks as the evidence of his alleged misdeeds continues to come to the surface. Footage from a disturbing incident that occurred in 2016 at the InterContinental Hotel was recently released publicly by CNN, and the court of public opinion has had a very strong reaction, and with good reason. The security footage shows Cassie Ventura attempting to get away from Diddy, who leaves their hotel room wearing only a towel around his waist. He catches up with her and proceeds to brutally attack her before dragging her by the collar back to their hotel room. The video footage quickly went viral and public outcry for Diddy’s arrest followed along with it. The Los Angeles district attorney’s office published a response to this outcry via social media. “We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles,” the Instagram statement began. They followed with, ​​“If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately, we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted.”

While it is unfortunate that too much time has passed to take action regarding the incident caught on video, it has still served a purpose. Before the video release, many people believed that Diddy was being wrongly persecuted. Those who have had personal encounters with him, however, have been speaking out in support of Cassie. One of those people is Aubrey O’Day, who was featured in Making the Band 3 as a member of Danity Kane. Aubrey and Diddy had a combative relationship both in the series and after. She has been vocal about Diddy and the alleged treatment she received during her time with Danity Kane over the past few years. Now, she has shared her response to an apology video released by Diddy on social media.

Aubrey O’Day Does Not Accept Diddy’s “Non-Apology”

Diddy recently shared an apology video on his Instagram to address the controversial video that allegedly shows him assaulting a young woman who appears to be Cassie Ventura. He began with, “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.” He then proceeded to express his disgust at his past behavior, saying that he sought help after the incident, adding, “I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.” The video has been met with zero sympathy for the disgraced producer, likely due to the shocking nature of the video.

Aubrey also responded to Diddy’s apology video, saying via X, “Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did.” She continued to comment on his apology video, saying, “He says he’s ‘disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then’.. but apparently he wasn’t disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it…”

Aubrey’s personal experience with Diddy was not a good one either. In a 2019 interview with Variety, Aubrey detailed Diddy’s alleged cruelty, saying, “We were scared to death with what would happen with Puff each day,” she shared with the outlet. She added, “There was just no room for error. Diddy was one of the most intense people you could ever work with. I experienced everything from race [remarks] to sexism and a lot of it was scary.” Other former Making the Band participants have spoken out about their personal horror stories from working with Diddy. Freddy P, a former member of Da Band, shared that Diddy even threatened his life. Cassie’s lawyers also shared a response to Diddy’s statement released by People, saying, "Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt."

