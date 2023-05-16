One of the best parts of being decently removed from the 2010s in 2023 is being able to go back and excavate all the hidden gems that probably passed many of us by. 2016's dark indie comedy Joshy is one such gem. The film, written and directed by Jeff Baena, follows the titular protagonist played with listless comedic ease by Silicon Valley's Thomas Middleditch as he deals with the aftermath of his fiancé's suicide by partying with a small group of friends during what would have been his bachelor party. As a film, Joshy exists at that strange intersection of indie film and sitcoms that was prevalent in the mid-2010s, featuring characteristic performances by Middleditch, Nick Kroll, Alex Ross Perry, who is known primarily as a writer/director for black comedies in a similar vein, Brett Gelman, Jenny Slate, and Aubrey Plaza. The film balances the quirky sense of humor found in Parks and Recreation and Community with the more nuanced, dry tone found in a lot of mumblecore movies of the era to create a very dark yet still accessible meditation on grief, aging, and coming to terms with the choices one makes despite the urge to shrug responsibility altogether.

RELATED: 10 Best Ensemble Comedy Films for Side-Splitting Laughter

'Joshy' Works Best as an Ensemble Movie

Image Via Lionsgate Premiere

Joshy is at its funniest and most successful when it is acting as an ensemble piece. For the first two-thirds of the film, Joshy acts passively, allowing for the more gregarious and often obnoxious Eric (Nick Kroll) to bulldoze the situation. Adam (Alex Ross Perry) is neurotic and self-absorbed, Ari (Adam Pally) is earnest, and Greg (Brett Gelman) is the token eccentric. Together, the cast creates a holistic portrait of young adulthood in all its regret, malaise, failures, and vulnerability. It's the kind of movie that truly captures the specific feeling of reuniting with friends with whom you have little left in common, all with the collective goal of getting as sloppily drunk and high as possible in an attempt to feel something substantial, even if it's just the worst hangover of your entire life. The looming grief which isn't directly addressed until the final act is a fantastic metaphor for the black cloud of aging that hangs over each of these men. As a viewer, you feel the immense desperation of it all until it comes crashing down in the third act.

'Joshy' Has Your Favorite Sitcom Actors and a Poignant Indie Charm

Image Via Lionsgate Premiere

Each character copes with their melancholy state in a totally different way, making Joshy an almost universally relatable film. Eric is handling his dissatisfaction in his marriage by regressing to casual sex and reckless drug and alcohol use, Adam is emotionally and socially stunted by neuroticism and self-pity, Greg is the loudest one in the room despite the clear discomfort of those around him, and Ari attempts to escape his own marriage for the weekend by reminiscing with Jodi (Jenny Slate) over shared childhood memories. On the surface, the film seems like a by-the-numbers dramedy, but the nuanced performances and improvised dialogue lend an authenticity and subtle wisdom that isn't often found in movies starring actors from your favorite sitcoms.

It's almost impossible to talk about what makes Joshy work without talking about how the cast is made up of some of the best comedic actors at the height of their powers. While none of them transcend the characters that we are used to seeing them play in Silicon Valley, Parks and Recreation, or Community, they all have such a natural chemistry together and here they exhibit the best versions of those characters. Thomas Middleditch is basically Richard from Silicon Valley with a bit more complexity as the grieving Joshy. His typical, meek demeanor is present, but it's played off less as simple nerdy shyness and more as shock and trauma hilariously juxtaposed with the flippant stupidity of his friends and of the situation.

Nick Kroll usually plays a grade-A douchebag, but in Joshy, his usual sleaziness has a sad desperation behind it. Bret Gellman usually plays a charming weirdo, but his Greg is a total misanthrope who elicits more pity than laughs. Jodi is also a much more vulnerable character than any of Jenny Slate's other performances. The film also has brief performances from sitcom stalwarts such as Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, and Jake Johnson. Plaza, who is the real-life wife of Jeff Baena, gives one of her signature deadpan performances. Johnson, who kept one foot in the mumblecore scene with other films such as Drinking Buddies and Digging for Fire after his breakout as Nick in New Girl, remains a charming everyman. All of these characters are clearly in search of some kind of catharsis to at least momentarily release themselves from their individual crises, but instead, they find that nothing is quite as effective as simply facing their problems head-on.

'Joshy' Is an Authentic Look at Young Adulthood and Friendship

The cast of Joshy looks off into the distance

The film's dialogue was primarily improvised, connecting it much more to the mumblecore scene than to contemporary comedies. The actors worked off of a 20-page outline, creating a very naturalistic feel to their characters' interactions that calls to mind the loose structure of films like Slacker, Funny Ha Ha, and Girlfriends. Joshy is clearly more interested in spending time with its characters and exposing their intricacies and struggles than with making some grand statement about them, though it ends up doing so anyway through sheer honesty.

At the end of the day, Eric, Ari, Adam, and Greg aren't exactly the most tactful and sensitive of friends, but their unending care and desire to be there for Joshy are evident. Sometimes, you don't need a party to end all parties, just being there is enough.