Spin Me Round is anything but your average travel comedy. The movie features a slew of curious characters who find themselves in some mighty unusual genre-spanning situations, and who better to pull them all together than writer-director Jeff Baena and his frequent collaborators?

Alison Brie co-wrote the screenplay and also stars in the movie as Amber. She’s a star manager at Tuscan Grove’s Bakersfield, California location. Her hard work and dedication earn her a free trip to Italy to participate in the franchise’s educational immersion program. Soon after arriving, Amber starts to think this could be the romantic getaway of her dreams, but then the situation starts to unravel, leaving her and her fellow Tuscan Grove managers to wonder if they should be questioning the company CEO's (Alessandro Nivola) intentions.

Image via SXSW

With Spin Me Round celebrating its world premiere at SXSW 2022, Baena, Brie, Nivola, and co-stars Aubrey Plaza and Molly Shannon all joined us for a virtual interview to cover their experience making this whirlwind of a movie. Whereas Brie and Baena’s past collaborations, like 2020’s Horse Girl, were largely improvised, the duo opted to take a different path with Spin Me Round. Here's how Baena put it:

“We were supposed to shoot it that summer of 2020 and then COVID hopped in, so we had to put a pin in it and in the interim, Alison and I just decided to write it out. But yeah, we had originally written an outline, which is how I’d done my last three movies where the stories were beated out and the dialogue is sort of suggested and for the most part, lightly sketched so the actors can kind of speak in their own voices. But we just decided for sake of time and to have the best opportunity to make this and have as much time as possible, we thought it’d be a good idea to write it as a script.”

Image via Netflix

Brie, Plaza, and Shannon have all worked with Baena a number of times now. However, in Nivola’s case, not only was he new to the group, but he also came in with far more experience working with dramatic material than in the comedy realm. He explained:

“I kind of felt like an alien who had been dropped into their midst. Weirdly there’s a big divide in movies between the comedy people and the dramatic people, and some of these actors like [Aubrey Plaza] and Alison Brie are starting to kind of span both of those worlds. Everybody in the comedy world knows each other really well and a lot of them came up together in improv stuff and Chicago and all that. And the same is true on the other side. Obviously I’ve worked with a lot of people, but weirdly I had no connection with anybody on this movie.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Patton Oswalt Discusses His "Ballsy" SXSW Movie About a Father Who Catfishes His Own Son

That would soon change! Not only did the team conspire to prank Nivola when he arrived two weeks later than the rest of the cast, but Plaza also took something from her experience working with Michael Caine on Best Sellers that would heavily influence the group dynamic. Here’s how she put it:

“Michael Caine put it into my head that when you’re shooting a movie, maybe that’s how it was in the old days, but he was like, ‘The way I do it is we shoot all day long and then every night we go to dinner. I put on my dinner jacket and we go to dinner and we have wine,’ and we tried to adopt that kind of approach in Italy where, even though we were exhausted and all losing our minds, we just really kind of dove fully in and just tried to have that experience, and I think it’s the best version of filmmaking.”

Image via Screen Media

Having just come off a very successful Sundance 2022 premiere with Emily the Criminal, Plaza also took a moment to address what draws her to projects that are likely to go the film festival route:

“Independent films are my absolute favorite thing ever. I like all kinds of movies. I love big movies, and I love all kinds of movies, but there’s just something about independent films for me that is probably the most fulfilling and rewarding experience because they just feel like miracles every time you make them. Acting is such a specific kind of job and the way that your experiences with each job affect your life is so crazy, and I just always find that independent films are magical journeys every time. And festivals are the best places for me because it’s just packed with people that are there for the same reasons, for the love of movies, and I just love movies so much. I hope I never stop getting to go to festivals because it’s why I want to be in movies, really, because I want to be surrounded by people that love the process and try to make art and try to make things about the human condition and not try to make just content or products or whatever the f*ck people do.”

Image via Sundance

Eager to hear more about Spin Me Round and the health benefits of peanuts from Baena, Brie, Plaza, Shannon, and Nivola? Be sure to catch our full SXSW 2022 interview in the video at the top of this article!

'Everything Everywhere All At Once', 'I Love My Dad' Among Winners at SXSW Festival

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Perri Nemiroff (2858 Articles Published) Perri Nemiroff has been part of the Collider team since 2012. She co-hosts Collider FYC, The Witching Hour and hosts the interview series, Collider Ladies Night. Perri's a proud graduate of Columbia University's Film MFA program and member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. Perri splits her time between Los Angeles and New York, but devotes every waking hour to her cat, Deputy Dewey. More From Perri Nemiroff