Aubrey Plaza has built a niche for herself – on Parks and Rec, she got a reputation for being a kind of "queen of deadpan," and further projects like The White Lotus and Emily the Criminal have shown her branching out and taking meaty roles where she can amp up the drama. But her recent gig hosting Saturday Night Live recently reminded us that she still has those incredible comedy chops. However, her best role was perhaps the 2020 film Black Bear, which let her stretch her acting skills and dig into a well of much darker stuff than is even normal for her. The film is in two seemingly unrelated halves centering around an isolated lake house and two strained marriages. Plaza’s raw, bruising performance, veering from a confident veil of mystique to screaming rage to sadness over the course of the film, really elevates this material. She steals the show and her performance is an integral part of a film that ends up having a lot to say about human relationships, gender dynamics, and celebrity.

What Is 'Black Bear' About?

The film isn’t easily described in an introduction paragraph. The film opens cold with Plaza as a young auteur writer/director named Allison who is coming to stay at this lake cabin for a few days. She’s greeted by Gabe (Christopher Abbott), the man of the house. The two exchange some light flirting, and she meets his wife, Blair (Sarah Gadon). The three have dinner and wine that night and the problems become evident fairly quickly, with Gabe and Blair politely sniping at each other over various details of their past, his mother’s ownership of the cabin, his relationship with his family, and her opinions of his music career. They correct one another with the barest veneers of civility, seeming to disagree about almost all of it. It's not a very happy-looking relationship.

It's soon revealed that this first part is a daydream or fantasy Allison is having. The second half starts about 40 minutes in. Allison is now an actress in a small movie being directed by Gabe, who’s actually her husband. Blair is another actress in the film, with whom she suspects Gabe to be having an affair. This is in part because Gabe wants her to think so. He and Blair are secretly concocting a plot to make it look like they're cheating, with the intent of provoking Allison into a performance in the movie that goes above and beyond. As Gabe says later, he's out of money. All of it has gone toward the film. So he has to try. Gabe is depicted as dismissive and curt with Allison on set and his feelings for Blair seem to be more real than he initially wanted them to be. So the whole thing is fantasy becoming reality in a lot of ways.

This aspect of the film, with Gabe manipulating Allison to get a better performance out of her, has a queasy, disquieting effect due to its parallels with decades of real-life stories. It recalls accounts of the past of directors who were demanding and notorious for being awful to their actors, and abusing power. David O. Russell reportedly lost his temper at Amy Adams on the set of American Hustle to the point where Adams said she cried almost every day on set because of him. Russell's behavior was described as "abusive and lunatic" and "extreme even by Hollywood standards" in leaked emails by journalist Jonathan Alter. And on the set of Chinatown, Roman Polanski terrorized Faye Dunaway – in one instance not letting her use the bathroom on set. It's all power-tripping by petty tyrants. They get an inch of power and extend it as far as they can. Gabe is the same way.

'Black Bear' Explores the Dark side of Hollywood

The idea of Hollywood as a dangerous thing is not a new one - in fact, Black Bear recalls David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive in both that and the way the film changes its tone from a dreamlike bliss into something much harsher based on the film’s actual reality. Mulholland Drive also focused on an aspiring movie star. These things eat up people in our culture. It’s been explored before and will be again, and at the same time, we’ll keep making movies anyway. It speaks to something of the way people want to make art. We always have to do it. “You had to be the star of the movie,” Gabe snarls at Allison after they wrap the final time on their movie as they fight. Films are such an integral part of our culture. Hollywood is practically a shorthand for our dreams and our wants. It is easy to imagine Allison as a character taking to the silver screen as a mode of expression that is essential and important to her very soul. For her, maybe it was a way to relate to the world.

The idea of the director as a kind of tortured genius, this artist for whom the ends justify the means, is one that has been debunked in recent years. There’s been a reckoning. With the internet’s wide reach and breadth of uncovering old sins, we’re starting to look differently at the ways these directors act. There's pressure now for sets not to be tumultuous, volatile places for the actors. We only see the abuse in Black Bear from the most uncomfortable close-up view: Allison freezing as Gabe shouts at her; some brief tears as she sits there trying to act afterward. Her drunkenness expands as the film goes on until she’s surly and mean to just about everyone - a raw open wound. As the film goes on, her acting seems less like acting so much as genuine, despairing exhalations, crying and screaming. The camera is constantly in close on her, reminding you to not look away.

'Black Bear' Allows Aubrey Plaza to Flex Her Acting Skills

Image Via Momentum Pictures

The film is also twisty and complex because Allison’s character is not just a victim falling prey to abuse. The movie examines her neuroses, too. Part of the film is a daydream as Allison apparently begins writing her own version of what she'd like to happen. Allison in that part of it is a kind of wily, even-tempered enigma. She flirts a little but not too much and plays it cool while Gabe and Blair disintegrate into drunken rage, and crying – in her fantasy, she’s the only one who plays it cool. She takes Gabe’s side in a half-sarcastic manner when he rambles about gender roles and feminism – she's never powerless here in her own version of this story. The film seems to suggest that there’s a part of her that would like to just shrug and not care and be the ‘Cool Girl’ in the terminology of Gone Girl – which author Gillian Flynn pointedly suggests is an imagined, farcical figure, not a real thing. The Cool Girl, as Flynn writes it, refers to the wish-fulfillment of what men want out of a girl - the girl who's always down to eat hot dogs, watch football and have a quick round of sex after, any time, no caveats or complexities. In Black Bear, it always feels like Allison is imposing some sort of restriction and standard on herself like this.

In the 'real' part of the narrative, Allison is often clashing with Gabe’s directorial purview, debating him on the merits of the script, on her character's motives. Watching it all as one piece shows the layers of her character: however irrational it might be, she wishes it was all easier, to get along with him and to just exist in harmony with this mercurial man she's married. She sees what she perceives as her flaws, and laments them as many of us do. Despite Gabe’s abuse, it’s hard to break out of liking someone. Sometimes, the feelings get their hooks in you deep. The layers to her character, with all the wants and needs, and insecurities, make the film a nuanced one because it shows the victim of abuse as this very three-dimensional person. Plaza is able to convey so much pain and rage and confusion. The strange and layered scriptwriting gives her a perfect jumping-off point for some of the best acting she's ever done. This film's breadth of opportunities for Plaza to stretch her skills shows how much she has to offer.

While the real Plaza hopefully didn't go through any mistreatments on set, the movie's whole point is that there can be terrible, destructive things done in the name of art. This movie came out after many of the worst #MeToo stories had already been made public, and it drives home a point that there are better ways forward to making art than to make others suffer. Gabe even says as much to Blair outside after he leaves Allison asleep upstairs. He and Blair then mess around in the water and have sex on the couch. Allison, still half in a stupor from the hours of drinking, wakes up and sees them. As she's doing that, the titular black bear makes noise behind her as it scrounges in a trash bin by the boat house. The two are of a piece, she and the bear - both intruders on the outside of something, never to be a part of it all.