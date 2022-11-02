The coven just welcomed a new member. It was announced that Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Recreation) will join the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which will star Kathryn Hahn as the titular Agatha Harkness, a role she originated in WandaVision back in 2021.

According to a report from Variety, the nature of Plaza's role is still a mystery, but the casting is a sign that the Disney+ series is certainly underway, and fans can expect the announcements to just keep rolling in. Her casting announcement comes just one day after the news that Heartstopper star Joe Locke has also been tapped for a role in the upcoming supernatural MCU series.

Agatha Harkness (Hahn) first made an appearance in WandaVision, where she was initially masquerading as "Agnes the nosy neighbor" in the perfect sitcome life Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) constructed for herself and her husband Vision (Paul Bettany). By the seventh episode of the season, she revealed herself to be a witch named Agatha Harkness, who has been pulling the strings on every strange mishap in the town of Westview. She reveals by the end that she was hoping to draw out Wanda, aka the Scarlet Witch, whose brand of "chaos magic" was powerful beyond what Wanda herself realized. Incidentally, Agatha is not the only character from WandaVision with a spin-off in the works, as it was also recently announced that Bettany's White Vision has a series of his own in the works, titled Vision Quest.

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

Agatha: Coven of Chaos was officially ordered to series last year, with Jac Schaefer attached to write and executive produce, as she did for WandaVision as well. In addition to Plaza, Hahn and Locke, the series is also feature Emma Caulfield Ford, who played Westview resident Dottie in WandaVision, which means the series will likely spend at least some time in the idyllic New Jersey suburban town.

There is currently no release date for Agatha: Coven of Chaos. In the meantime, check out WandaVision's perpetual earworm, the Emmy award winning track "Agatha All Along" below: