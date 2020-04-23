Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito to Star in Animated Comedy ‘Little Demon’ from EP Dan Harmon

Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito and his daughter Lucy DeVito are set to voice the leads in Little Demon, a new animated comedy from executive producer Dan Harmon that has just been greenlit by FX. The network is wasting no time getting started, as production is slated to begin next week.

Danny DeVito will play the Devil, who impregnates a reluctant young woman (Plaza). 13 years later, the mother and her Antichrist daughter (Lucy DeVito) attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

Little Demon was created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla, all of whom will executive produce alongside Harmon, Plaza, Danny, Lucy and her brother Jake DeVito, as well as ShadowMachine’s Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley. Steve Levy serves as a producer on the project, which hails from DeVito’s Jersey Films 2nd Avenue (which has a first-look deal with FX), ShadowMachine and FX Productions.

Little Demon has been in the works since last summer, as FX has long-sought an animated series to serve as a companion to Archer, which airs on FXX. With live-action shows off the table right now due to the pandemic, the network felt the time was right to ramp up its animation efforts and start working on the pilot now. Deadline broke the news.

Plaza and DeVito are no stranger to FX, having starred on Legion and the network’s long-running hit It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, respectively. Though come to think of it, it’d be cool to see Plaza and DeVito guest star on each other’s shows, as there’s no doubt Plaza would fit right in with The Gang. She also happens to go way back with the creators of Little Demon, having worked on various projects over the years under the moniker of “the Terror Team.”

Harmon is the co-creator of Rick and Morty, and if you’re a fan of that show, click here to see how Adam Chitwood ranks each episode.