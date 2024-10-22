What do you do when you are pushed to your limit? Some of the best stories in cinema center around characters that decide they've got nothing to lose. One of those stories is told in Emily The Criminal, a small-budget thriller movie that is climbing up the charts on Max. The story centers around a woman who, after getting deep into student debt, decides to participate in a credit card scam but ends up thrown in the crime underworld.

Emily The Criminal landed at #8 among the most-watched titles on Max, and chances are that a lot of viewers were attracted to it after seeing its lead star Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation) in Season 2 of The White Lotus. The cast also features Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy), Megalyn Echikunwoke (Almost Family) and Gina Gershon (Borderlands). The movie is the feature film directorial debut of John Patton Ford, who previously wrote and directed short films and managed to become a standout at film festivals with this freshman effort.

The movie had an excellent reception among critics: it stands tall at a 94% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes. Back in 2022, Collider's Ross Bonaime called Emily The Criminal "more than just a smart, small-scale thriller," and added that the up-and-coming director manages to make the movie a "tense and almost claustrophobic" experience. Bonaime also praised Plaza's performance, calling the title character "her best performance" thus far.

Emily The Criminal Is a Claustrophobic Thriller and Social Critique All Wrapped In One

Critics also pointed out that Emily the Criminal serves as a critique that points the finger at the economic injustices of the U.S. The Reveal's Scott Tobias wrote that the movie "paints a bleak picture of a generation that’s entering adulthood with few avenues to prosperity," while NPR's Justin Chang pointed out that the movie is "thoroughly gripping" in its "portrait of a woman always operating in survival mode." The success of the movie prompted a spin-off series that's currently in development.

In an interview with ScreenRant, director Ford revealed that the core elements of Emily The Criminal were all pulled out of his own life experiences:

"I got out of school with a tremendous amount of debt, I had a really difficult time finding a job. And I felt really scared. I had a lot of anxiety. And I wasn't alone. So many people feel that same thing. Like half the country. And so I thought, Well, why has no movie ever honored that feeling that we all have and that fear? So that's kind of where the initial thing came from. But then I wanted it to be fun, and I wanted it to move and so it's a crime movie."

You can stream Emily the Criminal on Max. Check out the trailer below:

