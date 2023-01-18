This weekend, Aubrey Plaza will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. In recent weeks, Plaza has taken the spotlight once more thanks to her performance in HBO's The White Lotus, which premiered its second season at the end of October 2022. Ahead of SNL's return, Plaza stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she revealed that she interned and auditioned for the show.

As the interview kicks off, Plaza talks a bit about her time being an SNL intern for the design department from 2004-2005. She admits that she was perfect for the job because "I did not care about set design at all, and they wanted an intern that had no interest in learning what they did." So, she instead used her time to absorb everything else around her, likening herself to a sponge. She adds that she was "just, like, creepy. Like, I was a creepy stalker. Now I’m gonna host it, so my master plan worked."

After interning, Plaza also had the chance to audition for a spot on the cast. She ultimately didn't make it to the final round with show creator Lorne Michaels, but she still remembers a couple of characters she created: "I remember one character I did was like a Puerto Rican news reporter that was always trying to make all of the news stories sexy, even if they were horrific news stories. I was just trying to like, sex up the news or something." Her second character was a "pill-popping housewife" with her own talk show titled "Celebri-tails." In it, she would name celebrities and the tails she thinks they would have.

While Plaza makes her SNL hosting debut this weekend, singer Sam Smith returns to the show as musical guest. They will perform songs from their forthcoming album Gloria. Creed star Michael B. Jordan hosts the following week on January 27, with musical guest Lil Baby. Both will be making their SNL debuts as well. A new episode will air on February 4, but the host is yet to be announced.

SNL's current cast includes Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Chole Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Devon Walker, Marcello Hernandez, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Dismukes, Punkie Johnson, Michael Longfellow, Molly Kearney, and Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost

Catch Plaza's SNL hosting debut this Saturday, January 21 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, live-streaming simultaneously on Peacock. Watch Plaza's full Tonight Show interview below: