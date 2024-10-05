Between a scene-stealing role in Francis Ford Coppola’s controversial epic Megalopolis, an acclaimed performance in the Sundance breakout My Old Ass, a satisfying appearance in the latest Disney+ show Agatha All Along, and a potential collaboration with the great John Waters on the horizon, Aubrey Plaza has completely dominated the entertainment industry in 2024. Plaza’s talent was never in doubt, as anyone who saw her breakout role in Parks and Recreation knew that she was destined for great things. However, Plaza has had a somewhat difficult time making the transition to the big screen, as supporting roles in raunchy comedies like Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates or Dirty Grandpa didn’t do her any good. However, Plaza was finally given a role that suited her unique sensibilities when she was cast in the lead role in the 2017 dark comedy Ingrid Goes West.

Plaza’s best cinematic work up until that point had been in smaller budgeted productions that allowed her to play real characters, and not just the grumpy caricature that she was often typecast as in an attempt to replicate April from Parks and Recreation. Even a film like 10 Years, which admittedly falls into a lot of “indie dramedy” clichés, allowed Plaza to bring a level of sensitivity to her performance as a woman questioning her future. Ingrid Goes West did the same, but wrapped it up in an absurdist satire of the obsession with celebrity culture that continues to feel more relevant with each passing day. Plaza’s performance in Ingrid Goes West is what makes the film such a biting commentary on influencer culture and parasocial relationships.

What Is ‘Ingrid Goes West’ About?

Plaza stars as the lonely Pennsylvania woman Ingrid Thorburn, who has returned home to live with her family after a brief stay in a facility to deal with mental health issues. Although waging the fight against depression is something that Ingrid still deals with on a daily basis, she does find some solace in the videos and posts made by the Los Angeles influence Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen), who she believes represents the best of what society has to offer. Ingrid has spent so much time studying Taylor’s favorite activities, watching her content, and reading about her life that she feels that she truly “knows” her; after her mother’s death gives her the capital to take an extended trip to Los Angeles, Ingrid decides to travel west in attempt to lure Taylor into being her best friend.

Plaza is perfectly suited for playing socially awkward, blunt characters who often find themselves in uncomfortable situations, but the narrative of Ingrid Goes West feels very authentic to modern Internet culture. Considering that so much of the world’s interactions are created digitally, it makes sense that a character like Ingrid would feel like she truly understands what Taylor is like based on her carefully curated online content. That being said, Ingrid doesn’t have the emotional capacity to understand exactly why she idolizes Taylor; she has always felt insecure, and Taylor seems to have confidence and charisma in every situation. Ingrid doesn’t seem to realize that her love for Taylor is serving as a way for her to replace loving herself, and that her entire road trip is only a means to avoid going to therapy. It’s to Plaza’s credit that while Ingrid Goes West is very funny at times, the character is never treated like a joke.

‘Ingrid Goes West’ Has Aubrey Plaza’s Most Complex Performance

Image via Neon

Plaza creates a character who is endearing, terrifying, and tragic all at once. The notion that Ingrid could trick Taylor for an extended amount of time is rather disturbing, as she has studied the influencer’s routines so discreetly that it becomes easy for her to suggest that they have similar taste. (Ingrid is the modern-day chronically online counterpart of Tom Ripley.) While this possibly has more to do with Taylor’s ignorance about the effect that she has on people, it is quite sad that Ingrid has become so hyper-fixated on an influencer, as it is clear that she has other talents that are not being utilized. It becomes evident from her conversations with her landlord (and later boyfriend) Dan Pinto (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) that Ingrid has the potential to be an artist due to her boundless creativity. Of course, any of these steps forward are cut off when Ingrid’s ruse is discovered; even though she doesn’t see the problem with the situation, Taylor (naturally) perceives it as a significant invasion of privacy.

Related From 'Ingrid Goes West' to 'Emily The Criminal,' How Aubrey Plaza Weaponizes Awkwardness There is no one quite like Aubrey Plaza and how she is able to use overwhelming awkwardness to wrongfoot the audience.

Despite her constant lies, Plaza is still able to make Ingrid empathetic, as she ends up digging herself in a hole that becomes difficult to escape from. The most crushing blow that Ingrid faces is the recognition that Taylor is simply an ignorant, casually cruel person who has crafted a more kind-hearted image through her social media profiles; the subsequent bullying that Ingrid faces from Taylor’s husband, Ezra (Wyatt Russell), and brother, Nicky (Billy Magnessum), is quite difficult to watch. Plaza is able to retain a consistency in her performance that ensures that even Ingrid’s most seemingly erratic actions make sense. Whether it's an impromptu raunchy sex scene with Dan or the strange crime thriller twist in the third act, nothing feels out of the question for a character as unpredictable as Ingrid.

‘Ingrid Goes West’ Is Unlike Plaza’s Other Roles

Close

Ingrid Goes West is a film that utilizes Plaza's strengths, allowing her to bring emotional authenticity to a role that was by no means an easy one. Ingrid Goes West strikes a unique tone; it could have easily become a completely silly comedy, or fallen down the rabbit hole, and turned into a work of psychological terror. Thanks to the complexity within Plaza's performance, Ingrid becomes a character that the audience is willing to empathize with, even if that means recognizing that she's not a completely moral character — far from it. It's hard to imagine another performer bringing the deadpan, yet completely sincere energy to the role of Ingrid without feeling disingenuous. Although it is entertaining to see Plaza bring her chaotic energy to Agatha All Along or chew the scenery in Megalopolis, arthouse projects like Ingrid Goes West represent the best use of her talents.

Ingrid Goes West is streaming on Tubi in the United States.

Watch on Tubi