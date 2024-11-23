Aubrey Plaza has been everywhere this year, from films like My Old Ass and Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, to her role in the witchy Disney+ series Agatha All Along. In a recent video with Alamo Drafthouse in which she explores Kim’s Video Underground, Plaza recounted her experience working at a video store as a teenager and discovering the work of John Waters (who she names as one of her biggest inspirations), specifically shouting out his 1994 film Serial Mom. Written and directed by Waters, Serial Mom is a dark comedy slasher about a suburban housewife turned serial killer who uses her charm to evade the consequences of her killing spree and becomes a media darling in the process. Plaza has become known for her dry, deadpan sense of humor, so it’s no surprise she would be drawn to the work of John Waters, and especially his film Serial Mom, which she describes as "the funniest shit [she's] ever seen."

What Is John Waters' 'Serial Mom' About?

Close

Serial Mom follows the seemingly perfect housewife Beverley Sutphin (Kathleen Turner) who has a secret penchant for murder when things don’t go her away. Inspired by serial killers like Charles Manson and Ted Bundy, Beverly’s murderous methodology is unique in that she enacts violence against those who wrong her or her family, and against those who break social norms she deems particularly important. Our first real glimpse of Beverly’s vengeful behavior is her obscene phone calls to her neighbor Dottie (Mink Stole), who we later find out stole Beverly’s parking spot, which is what kicked off Beverly's vendetta against her. Her first of six murders takes place after her son’s teacher criticizes her parenting, and things only get weirder and more violent from there.

Featuring an impeccable performance from Kathleen Turner and a stellar supporting cast including Sam Waterston, Ricki Lake, and Matthew Lillard, Serial Mom’s dark humor is perfectly executed, and the film becomes increasingly hilarious as Beverly gets more brazen about her murders. As Beverly's body count goes up, her husband Eugene (Waterston) and children Misty (Lake) and Chip (Lillard), slowly start to realize Beverly may be the culprit, and go to great lengths to protect her. Presented as being "based on a true story," once Beverly is apprehended, her story resonates with moms everywhere, with crowds of supporters showing up to her trial to support the titular Serial Mom.

'Serial Mom' Is a Dark, Campy Classic

Serial Mom came out a few years after John Waters became more recognized by mainstream audiences through the success of Hairspray, and though it underperformed at the box office, it’s become a cult classic in the years since its release. Other prestigious actresses like Meryl Streep and Glenn Close were considered for the role of Beverly, but Turner is undeniably brilliant in Serial Mom, and the film rests largely on her shoulders. It’s easy to see why fellow disillusioned housewives would resonate with Beverly, and her philosophy of enacting violent revenge against those who hurt her family or lack simple manners may qualify Serial Mom as a “good for her” movie. She hates cuss words and chewing gum, but loves gore movies and has a secret journal dedicated to Charles Manson, and her twisted moral compass and motivation for killing makes her one of the most unique fictional serial killers out there. Serial Mom is campy and deeply unserious, but also eerily prescient, commenting on the nature of “true crime” and the growing celebrity of criminals, which has only become more relevant over time.

In the aforementioned Alamo Drafthouse video, Aubrey Plaza recalls discovering independent film through the work of John Waters and that watching Serial Mom blew her mind, praising how silly and over the top it is. If you're familiar with Plaza's work, from her breakout role as April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation to her most recent role as Rio Vidal in Agatha All Along, it makes perfect sense that she would be such a fan of Waters’ work and Serial Mom in particular. Plaza was actually set to star in Liarmouth, which would have been Waters' first film in 20 years, but Waters recently told The Houston Chronicle the film is no longer happening as he struggled to find funding for the project. Though we may never end up seeing her star in a John Waters film, do yourself a favor and check out the Aubrey Plaza-approved excellence that is Serial Mom.

Serial Mom is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO