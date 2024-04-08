The Big Picture Aubrey Plaza officially confirmed to star in John Waters' new movie Liarmouth, playing the unlikeable compulsive liar Marsha Sprinkle.

Waters, known for controversial films like Pink Flamingos, to write and direct the "hilariously filthy" tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction.

Plaza and Waters collaboration promises to be exciting, as both bring their unique talents to the big screen in this highly anticipated project.

Following rumors that Aubrey Plaza would be leading John Waters' first movie in 20 years, the actress was just officially confirmed to be starring in the renowned actor's next film project, titled Liarmouth. Finally sitting in the director's chair over two decades after A Dirty Shame graced cinemas back in 2004, Waters is set to write and direct the planned project based on his 2022 debut novel Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance. Although reports of Plaza's involvement with Waters' movie surfaced earlier this year, nothing was officially confirmed until now.

Of course, this comes as exciting news, given that Waters hasn't helmed any new features for 20 long years. In Liarmouth, Plaza is set to play an unlikeable compulsive liar, Marsha Sprinkle. The character is described as a "thief, scammer, and master of disguise," who is despised by her own family, so much so that they even want her dead — and understandably so. Waters' novel has been dubbed a "hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction," so audiences shouldn't expect anything less from both the director and Plaza, who will portray a role perfectly made for her. According to previous reports, production for Liarmouth will start later this year in Baltimore, Maryland.

Aubrey Plaza and John Waters Is a Match Made in Heaven — Or Hell

While it's too soon to predict how critics will react to Liarmouth, the mere thought of Plaza and Waters working together on a big screen is enough to pique moviegoers' interest. A renowned director famously known for his thought-provoking films, Waters has made a name for himself as a controversial filmmaker, whose directorial portfolio has audiences divided to this day. Always pushing boundaries with his transgressive body of work, Waters is perhaps most known for his 1982 black comedy Pink Flamingos, which was banned in other parts of the world due to its outrageous and explicit content. With an undeniable fondness for gore and violence (evident in his films like Eat Your Makeup, Mondo Trasho, Cecil B. Demented, Multiple Maniacs, Serial Mom, and more), Waters has also explored the lesser dark side of cinema with his several outings, such as the musical comedy Cry-Baby and the 1988 Hairspray.

Meanwhile, Plaza has quite cemented herself as one of the funniest people in the movie industry, who is not afraid to take on some challenging roles. Though known for her comedic chops, Plaza never stopped reinventing herself as an actress, from one movie project to another. Having played an insane social media stalker in Ingrid Goes West, Plaza is also known for her roles as Julie Powers in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Emily in Emily the Criminal, Allison in Black Bear, and Lucy Stanbridge in Best Sellers, among others. And with Liarmouth shaping up to showcase Waters' signature style once more, the Marsha Sprinkle role landing on Plaza's lap couldn't be more ideal to mark Waters' highly anticipated return.

Other details about Liarmouth remain under wraps