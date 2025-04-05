If there’s one thing that About Alex proves through and through, it’s that growing up is no guarantee that people will grow closer. When the titular Alex (Jason Ritter) survives an attempt to take his own life, his college friends step up to the plate and plan a weekend getaway that was meant to offer support. But instead of giving him the proverbial shoulder to lean on, the group resurrects old rivalries and picks up where they left things with unresolved tension. Soon enough, the comforting nostalgia of it all is snuffed out under the weight of the people they’ve become. Starring Aubrey Plaza and Max Greenfield alongside a stacked cast, About Alex draws most of its inspiration from the 1983 film, The Big Chill. However, it serves up a distinct 2010s perspective. Besides revisiting the past, About Alex reckons with it, full-on. From social media to quarter-life crises and everything in between, the film explores elements that shape their dynamic in ways they don’t always acknowledge.

Even with all its deep moments, About Alex never feels like it’s trying too hard to be profound. It portrays friendships the way they really are. Sometimes it’s easy, awkward, and way more complicated than anyone wants to admit. Watching this group stumble through their personal and collective baggage feels eerily real. Sure, they’re still the same people whose lives were once extremely intertwined, but at some point, it becomes painfully obvious that time has changed them… and maybe not in the best way.

‘About Alex’ Turns Nostalgia Into a Full-Blown Millennial Identity Crisis

In some cases, nostalgia can feel like a warm, fuzzy security blanket, until you actually try to wrap yourself in it. About Alex toys with this idea, initially making revisiting the past look like a comforting idea. Then it suddenly pulls things apart to reveal how old friendships don’t often fit into the boxes we neatly compartmentalized them into. Take Ben (Nate Parker) and Siri (Maggie Grace), for example. The pair were once the golden couple of the group, but, as it’s eventually revealed, their relationship is on life support, and being around the old gang makes that off-switch mighty attractive. Then there’s Greenfield’s Josh, who spends the better part of the film rolling his eyes whenever things get sentimental. At some point, he was hit in the face with his own emotional baggage.

Things are especially brutal for Sarah, played by Plaza, whose deadpan sarcasm is a defense mechanism to mask how lost she feels. By the time they go on their getaway from hell, she’s stuck in a job she hates and has the added displeasure of watching the guy she used to love—Jason Ritter’s Alex—spiral, while everyone else is tackling their own issues. And then there’s Alex, the man who brought them all back together in the first place. The time away was meant to soothe his bruised soul, but it ended up making him feel like the outsider in his own story. All in all, About Alex is one of those films that understands that sometimes, the past only seems comforting until you realize how much has changed and how much can’t be changed back.

‘About Alex’ Feels Familiar but Also Strangely Different