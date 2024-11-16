Aubrey Plaza is best known for her trademark sarcasm and impeccable comedic timing. Her career started off with her most well-known character, April Ludgate, in the NBC sitcom, Parks and Recreation, created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur. Since then, her acting career has shifted slightly as she explored more dramatic roles in indie movies such as Safety Not Guaranteed, which was her first major film role, and most recently, in the Disney+ series, Agatha All Along. Despite this exploration, she continues to add dashes of dark humor to any character that she portrays, whether it is on television or for a feature film.

From Little Demon to The White Lotus, Aubrey Plaza's acting career continues to gain momentum as she dives into both the dramatic and comedic in each and every role she plays. The best Aubrey Plaza movies and TV shows feature Plaza in roles which allow her to shine in what she does best: dark comedy with a touch of her signature deadpan style.

10 Little Demon (2022)

Created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla

In the animated series, Little Demon, Aubrey Plaza voices Laura Feinberg, a powerful witch and a single mother. Laura had a daughter, Chrissy Feinbeg (Lucy DeVito), with Satan (Danny DeVito), and she is really protective of Chrissy. Satan wants Chrissy's soul and Laura wants to make sure that he doesn't get it. Her solution-- she attempts to live a normal life with her teenage daughter in Delaware.

What makes this animation one of Aubrey's best TV show roles is that she takes her role as April Ludgate and turns it up a notch. Laura is essentially April Ludgate turned into a fierce single mother who isn't afraid of her ex, Satan, and anyone else who puts her daughter in danger. Little Demon has wonderfully witchy vibes, as many of Plaza's roles do. Plaza doesn't do that much animation; so when she does, it is a delight to listen to her voice, a character who is really in tune with her personality.

9 Black Bear (2020)

Directed by Lawrence Michael Levine

Written and directed by Lawrence Michael Levine, Black Bear, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, is a thriller starring Aubrey Plaza as Allison, a director who is looking to get inspired for her next film. She is invited by Gabe (Christopher Abbott) and Blair (Sarah Gadon) to stay with them in a cabin on a lake in the Adirondack Mountains. Gabe and Blair's relationship is already on the edge, as they constantly argue with each other, and having Allison present causes their relationship to sink into further distress.

Black Bear is a mind-bending movie with twists reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock films. Aubrey Plaza is unrecognizable in this movie as she takes on a role which is very different from any of the ones which she previously played. Plaza's performance as Allison is outstanding in Black Bear, as she captures the emotional vulnerability and turmoil of Allison's internal struggles.

8 Legion (2017-2019)

Created by Noah Hawley

FX's Legion, created by Noah Hawley, is about David Haller, played by Dan Stevens, who has schizophrenia, and discovers that he has superpowers, which is of interest to the government. Legion takes place in the X-Men universe where "mutants," humans born with the X-gene, have superpowers. The show also stars Rachel Keller as Syd Barrett; Aubrey Plaza as Lenore "Lenny" Busker and Amahl Farouk aka the Shadow King; and Bill Irwin as Cary Loudermilk.

Plaza's Lenny is a favorite among Legion fans, proving she was born for this role. Lenny is one of Plaza's first roles as a villain in a superhero franchise. She doesn't portray Lenny as a stereotypical villain; Plaza adds layers of complexity to Lenny, as well as, Lenny as Faouk, or the Shadow King. This is ultimately what makes her performance terrifying. What manifests from Plaza's performance of Lenny is another whole level of wicked villainy, which features epic dance numbers, a standout being her performance in Season 1, Episode 6 "Chapter 6."

7 Agatha All Along (2024)

Created by Jac Schaeffer

Aubrey Plaza returns to the Marvel Comics universe with her role as Rio Vidal, in Agatha All Along, a miniseries spun off from WandaVision. Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) wants to get her powers back, and in order to do so, she gathers a few witches to join her on a journey down The Witches' Road. Agatha's former lover, Rio Vidal, joins the coven as the Green Witch, much to Agatha's dismay. However, it turns out that Rio isn't just a witch-- she is Death, and wants something from Agatha.

Like Plaza's portrayal of Lenny in Legion, she doesn't lean into the villain stereotype as Rio. What makes Rio so interesting is Plaza's chemistry with Hahn's Agatha. The tension between Agatha and Rio is a knife-edge between desire and revenge, which makes their scenes together an entertaining watch, even if one isn't a big Marvel fan.

Agatha All Along, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue.

6 My Old Ass (2024)

Directed by Megan Park

My Old Ass, directed and written by Megan Park, is a coming-of-age story about Elliot (Maisy Stella), a young woman who is celebrating her 18th birthday. During a camping trip with friends, Elliot becomes high on mushrooms and meets her 39-year-old self, played by Aubrey Plaza. Elliot's older self warns her to not pursue a relationship with a boy named Chad. The movie also stars Percy Hynes White as Chad, Maddie Ziegler as Ruthie, and Kerrice Brooks as Ro.

Although Aubrey Plaza's screen time in this film is limited, her performance as Older Elliot is scene stealing. Plaza approaches the character with a sense of humor and dry wit, which perfectly matches the energy of Maisy Stella's young (and oftentimes naive) Elliot. This alone matches anyone watching My Old Ass look forward to Elliot having a heart-to-heart with her older self.