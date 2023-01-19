The White Lotus Season 2 star Aubrey Plaza is making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend and her preparations for hosting duties have been, well, intense to say the least. Now SNL has released a new promo for her turn as host, and it looks like her work is going to be pretty hard-hitting. In the promo, Plaza can be seen rehearsing with SNL cast member Chloe Fineman. The promo stars with Plaza complimenting Fineman's impersonation skills, which include a pretty spot-on impersonation of Drew Barrymore. But it looks like Fineman isn't the only one with the ability to take on the mannerisms of other actors.

“Chloe, you’re not the only one who can do impressions,” Plaza says. She then goes on to do her own, pretty scary take on impressions. She starts with an unnerving rendition of Marcia Gay Harden’s role as Lee Krasner in the 2000’s biopic Pollock. Fineman is justifiably put off by the monologue and notes that it is "intense."

But Plaza is not deterred by the critique, going on to slap herself repeatedly in a pretty on-the-nose impersonation of Annette Bening in American Beauty. Fineman ends the scene by grabbing the SNL host's hand in an attempt to end the self-flagellation. Fineman asks why she went with such an intense scene to recreate. "Because I’m insane, and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old," Plaza says. Fineman and Plaza then begin to kiss passionately as a custodial worker watches on, mid-cleaning duties.

This will be Plaza's first turn at hosting the long-running sketch comedy show. Her episode is the first since the series' month-long hiatus at the end of 2022. Elvis star Austin Butler closed out the 2022 episodes on December 17, 2022. His episode also served as long-time cast member Cecily Strong's last appearance as a regular cast member. Sam Smith will serve as the musical guest alongside Plaza.

Plaza's episode will air this Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:30 PM on NBC. The show will also stream live on Peacock. Next week, Michael B. Jordan will host, and Lil Baby will serve as the musical guest. You will have to tune in this Saturday to see if Plaza's preparations have been worth it. Until then, however, you can check out Plaza's new promo below.