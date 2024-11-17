Aubrey Plaza has one goal for the summer as nerdy, high school valedictorian, Brandy Klark. She must lose her virginity to the gloriously ripped college lifeguard, Rusty Waters —a shirtless, blond-wig-wearing, Scott Porter. This is indeed the plot of The To Do List, and it is a wild, '90s summer adventure full of sloppy make-out sessions, keg stands, and pool parties. Directed and written by Maggie Carey, it's a nostalgic, raunchy rom-com that is a perfect match for Plaza's frank, deadpan humor, as she goes on many sexcapades with the end goal of capturing Rusty Waters' heart.

Debuting in 2013, The To Do List didn't make much of a splash at the box office, but it was a bold announcement to the film world that Plaza was much more than a scene-stealing television star. Nearing the end of her run with Parks and Recreation, The To Do List allowed Plaza's unfiltered comedy to take full, unhinged form in the R-rated comedy. Alia Shawkat and Sarah Steele co-star as Plaza's promiscuous best friends and also feature some of comedy's best, including Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson, Donald Glover, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Andy Samberg, and Adam Pally. Easily one of the funniest and most original coming-of-age films to come out of the 2010s, it foreshadowed Plaza's explosive rise to full movie star status.

What Is 'The To Do List' About?

Image via CBS Films

Plaza is the uptight, Hillary Clinton-worshiping Idaho native, Brandy Klark, and she graduates from high school with zero experience when it comes to hook-ups and booze. Bilson plays her sexually adventurous older sister, Amber, and Connie Britton and Clark Gregg play her cookie-cutter parents, Judge Klark and Mrs. Klark. When Brandy attends a high school graduation party with best friends Fiona (Shawkat) and Wendy (Steele), she has a sexual awakening when she sees college student Rusty Waters (Porter) playing the guitar while singing "Pour Some Sugar on Me."

Brandy decides she has to make a sex to-do list, containing just about every sex act under the sun before leaving for college, with the end goal of having sex with Rusty. Both work as lifeguards at the local pool under the guidance of a washed-up manager, Willy, played by Hader. Glover and Plasse play fellow lifeguards, alongside a nerdy Johnny Simmons as Cameron, who harbors a major crush on Brandy. As the summer rages on, Brandy begins to lose sight of her friends as she continues with her conquests.

Aubrey Plaza Is a Sex-Obsessed, Beer-Drinking High School Grad

Plaza is fearless and free of shame as Brandy, which is a refreshing take. The To Do List completely flips the many raunchy, high school tales of debauchery men have owned for decades and gifts women with scandalous wrongdoings instead. It’s hands down Plaza’s most out-there role within her comedy filmography, and the funniest scene comes when she's exploring herself sexually with a pillow in her bedroom. Plaza improvised the scene per the director Careys's direction, and it's outrageous. Wearing a pro-choice shirt and a Hillary Clinton-framed picture on her bedstand, it's a feminist proclamation, and hilarious all at once. Plaza is clumsy and awkward, but somehow still endearing as she humps her pillow with horny abandonment.

Plaza's best on-screen partner is Hader, in one of his most underrated roles to date. The two ping-pong off each other perfectly in roasts, hurling insults at each other all in good fun. Hader plays Willy so familiarly — he's the generic stoner kid type from high school who hasn't grown up after many years and still knows how to roll the perfect joint. Plaza's uptight demeanor is the perfect antithesis to Hader's always stoned smile, and their endearing friendship develops further as Brandy learns Willy can't swim. It shows off Plaza's one-of-a kind, awkward physical comedy, as she pulls off a believable and accurate stunt, and she saves a floundering Hader in the pool with rigid flutter kicks in Brandy's excruciatingly restricted demeanor.

'The To Do List' Is a Raunchy, Hilarious Tale of Girlhood

Brandy is definitely Plaza's most physically demanding role to date, as she engages in scene after scene of first times, from trying to figure out how to have a make-out session while wearing a skort, projectile vomiting green puke, and a ridiculous scene giving hickeys to Plasse's character, quite literally looking like a fish out of water. It's an uncomfortable, but also all-too-real depiction of girlhood and the growing pains of stepping further towards womanhood after high school graduation, all while still very much being a kid. Truly, an endearing and fantastic, modern, raunchy sex comedy.

The To Do List carries the nostalgia of summer films like '80s classic, Caddyshack, while being completely original in its content. Coming off the heels of groundbreaking female-driven comedies like Bridesmaids, it was surely lined up to have been a hit but was judged too harshly upon its release, proving audiences and critics alike still weren’t fully ready to embrace sexually liberated women behaving badly. Tapping into former high school hits like Superbad, it flips gender roles on their head, and becomes a classic itself. Dedicated to the losers and underdogs of high school, it's Plaza's most fearless role to date.

The To Do List Set in the early '90s, the film follows Brandy (Aubrey Plaza) as she attempts to gain more life experience before starting college by creating a list of sexual activities to complete. It makes for a humorous exploration of teenage curiosity and self-discovery. Release Date July 24, 2013 Director Maggie Carey Cast Aubrey Plaza , Johnny Simmons , Bill Hader , Alia Shawkat , Sarah Steele , Scott Porter Runtime 100 Main Genre Comedy

The To Do List is available to rent or buy in Apple TV+ in the U.S.

