The Big Picture Impact Winter Season 3 features a new cast lineup, promising a thrilling continuation of the vampire-apocalypse audio drama.

The plot delves deeper into the complex world of Impact Winter, revealing new foes, ancient mysteries, and unforeseen battles.

Audible members can enjoy Season 2 and 3 in immersive spatial audio at no extra charge, enhancing the listening experience.

Today marks the exciting release of the highly anticipated third season of Impact Winter, the vampire-apocalypse audio drama from Audible Inc., Skybound Entertainment, and Anonymous Content. To celebrate the debut, Collider is exclusively revealing an in-depth interview with the cast and creators of the series, offering fans an inside look at the story, themes, and what to expect from this thrilling new season. Check it out in the player above.

Impact Winter returns for Season 3 with a stellar lineup of new and returning cast members, ensuring another gripping installment of this hit series. Newcomers Christina Chong (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Black Mirror, Doctor Who), Ali Ariaie (The Great, Persuasion), Jordan Long (Unforgotten, Prime Suspect: Tennison), Gary Oliver (Game of Thrones, Atlantis), Imogen King (Clique, Suspect), Emma Fischer (Berlin Station, The Deal, Counterpart), Eve Ponsonby (Victor Frankenstein, The White Queen, Misfits), and Arazou (Cinderella, Ready Player One) join returning cast members Holliday Grainger (CB Strike, My Cousin Rachel), Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna, The Doll Factory), Caroline Ford (Carnival Row), Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who, The Great), Ellie Bamber (Moss & Freud, Willow), David Gyasi (The Diplomat, Interstellar), Gina Stiebitz (Dark, The Darker the Lake),Andrew Gower (Being Human, Outlander), and Michael Culkin (Garrow’s Law).

“Working with Audible, Skybound, and Anonymous Content, and this incredible cast for the third season continues to be about the most fun I’ve ever had. It’s a story I’ve been living with for some time now and could never have done justice without the support of such an impassioned team of collaborators,” said writer Travis Beacham. “I think this season has some genuinely wild card turns that I can’t wait for people to hear.”

What Is the New Season of 'Impact Winter' About?

Image via Audible Inc.

The new season picks up six months after the dramatic conclusion of Season 2. Winter grows colder, a dire gloom tightens her grip on the land, and Hope Dunraven grapples with strange voices that insist she alone may hold the key to defeating it. But how can one mortal woman stand against such suffocating darkness — when that darkness is her own sister, Darcy? Season 3 expands the intricate world of Impact Winter, unveiling shadowy new foes, ancient mysteries, untold gods, unexpected monsters, and a battle that will forever change everyone it touches, testing both Dunraven sisters as never before.

Listeners can revisit Season 1 and 2 of Impact Winter on Audible or wherever you get your podcasts. Audible members can also listen to Impact Winter Season 2 and 3 in immersive spatial audio with Dolby Atmos from the Audible app at no additional cost. Visit audible.com/dolbyatmos for more information. Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive interviews and updates on Impact Winter