With director Liesl Tommy’s feature film debut, Respect, now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to Audra McDonald about making the biopic. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Respect stars Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin and the film chronicles her journey from a gifted child to an international sensation around the world. The star-studded cast includes Forest Whitaker as C.K. Franklin, McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Tituss Burgess as Dr. James Cleveland, Marc Maron as legendary Atlantic Records music producer Jerry Wexler, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengblah as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, Tate Donovan as John Hammond, and Mary J. Blige as Dina Washington. Respect was written by Tracey Scott Wilson, based on a story by Wilson and Thelma & Louise writer Callie Khouri.

During the interview, McDonald talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Respect, why rehearsing helped everyone’s performances, why she doesn’t have a favorite Tony Award (she’s won six of them!), why Billie Holiday was such a difficult role to play, and more. In addition, she talked about why she’s excited to be part of Julian Fellowes’ upcoming series The Gilded Age. According to HBO:

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and the rise of disparity between old money and new. Against this backdrop of change, the story begins in 1882 — introducing young Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Union general, who moves into the New York City home of her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an accomplished African-American woman, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell.

What might surprise people to learn about the making of Respect?

Which of her six Tony Awards was her favorite?

If she could go back in time and perform one of the roles where she won a Tony which would it be?

Does Julian Fellowes’ upcoming series The Gilded Age take place in the same universe as Downton Abbey?

Why she’s so excited to be part of the series.

