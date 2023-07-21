One of cinema's most beloved stars, Audrey Hepburn, is best remembered for her romantic roles in Breakfast at Tiffany's and Roman Holiday, but the screen icon also collaborated with the legendary filmmaker behind Singin' in the Rain, Stanley Donen, on three separate occasions. Donen first worked with Hepburn in 1957's Funny Face, a musical that co-starred Fred Astaire. Ten years later, the pair reunited for a marriage drama called Two for the Road, but in between these films in 1963, they worked on what ended up being Donen's most financially successful picture, Charade.

Charade is a genre-bending romp through Paris, spanning sequences of comedy, romance, and suspense to make for a thrilling and widely accessible movie-going experience. The film has been compared to the work of 1960s Alfred Hitchcock. Hepburn leads the film as Regina Lampert, a widow whose husband was found dead in rather suspicious circumstances. Hepburn must evade pursuit by three criminals who are in search of a bag of money her deceased husband was thought to have hidden somewhere. The events of the opening sequences lead to her encountering a charming American visitor played by Cary Grant who becomes a companion to her throughout the film.

Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, despite a 25-year age difference Grant was acutely aware of and not necessarily comfortable with, have a wonderful dynamic on screen. The difference in age was played up in a subversive way in Charade, as Hepburn is always shown to be the pursuer of any romantic engagement between the two characters. This is part of a signifier of a different kind of performance from Hepburn, who rose to Hollywood legend status in roles that were often naive, doe-eyed, and overtly innocent.

Who Does Audrey Hepburn Play in 'Charade'?

Audrey Hepburn was globally admired as a beautiful and talented actress. Still, many of her earlier roles saw Hepburn boxed into a typecast where she had little autonomy as a character and often simply found herself along for the ride. This changed with her iconic performance as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's, where Hepburn played a character who shed the image of passive innocence and allowed her to take on more agency in the story. This continued in Charade, where the character of Regina Lampert must play it cool and act with great resolve as the walls close in around her, and she realizes she cannot trust anyone.

In an increasingly conspiratorial plot where hidden identities are revealed and Regina has no one to turn to, she exhibits confidence and cunning as she thrillingly evades the antagonists. This is a far reach from the character Hepburn played in her previous collaboration with Donen, as Funny Face features the actress in a romance where she feels more like an object than a subject in the story. Charade gives Hepburn a fully-fledged character capable of outsmarting and going head-to-head with her male costars, using her wit, charm, and beauty to her advantage instead of being used by others.

Charade offered a refreshing variation of the archetypal Audrey Hepburn character, where she maintains her lovable attributes without falling into the position of a passive damsel. Hepburn is an agent of change and momentum throughout the story, and she does not back down from getting to the bottom of the mystery even when it seems dangerous. She showcases a knack for spy craft, gives a few of the antagonists quite a chase, and consistently comes off as better at knowing when to play her cards compared to the bad guys.

Why Do People Think 'Charade' Is a Hitchcock Movie?

Charade is often dubbed "the most Hitchcock movie" made by someone other than Alfred Hitchcock himself. This tracks considering Donen plays with the suspense genre here in a fashion that is very similar to some of Hitchcock's most influential and iconic works. The jazzy score from Henry Mancini evokes the stylish and iconic music featured in Hitchcock's thrillers. Cary Grant, the male lead of Charade, starred in four different Hitchcock movies, most notably North by Northwest. In addition to this, the film similarly contains a thrilling plot set against the backdrop of an interesting location, one which unravels as paranoia and conspiracy surround every conversation. Hitchcock's films of this nature often involve a protagonist who finds themselves at the center of a dark criminal or conspiratorial world they do not understand. Charade utilizes this trope as well, with Hepburn being completely in the dark about her late husband's activity before the plot kicks off.

However, Charade is decidedly less cerebral than many of Hitchcock's works. Donen's take on this kind of story is more pop-oriented and incredibly easy to engage with. Packed with great actors such as Hepburn, Grant, and supporting roles filled by Walter Matthau, George Kennedy, and James Coburn, Charade is a movie star picture that emphasizes entertainment value to great effect. Hepburn charms or clashes with each of these characters throughout the movie, and stands up against them even when, especially in Kennedy's case, they are physically imposing, or attempting to intimidate and outwit her character.

Although it was Donen's most financially successful film, Charade is not as well known today as some of Hepburn's more iconic films. Thanks to a physical release from the Criterion Collection, Donen and Hepburn's work has found a kind of second life for a new generation of film fans, one which is much deserved as Charade was critically acclaimed in 1963, and 60 years later it remains an incredibly modern, sleek, and exciting thriller. For Hepburn fans, Grant fans, or people who love a Hitchcock-style thriller, Charade is a phenomenal movie. Similarly, for those who are unfamiliar with the works of these performers, or this style of movie, Charade can be a wonderful discovery of a film with timeless qualities. The most timeless of these is certainly Audrey Hepburn's radiant, graceful, and cunning performance.