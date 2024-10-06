While the drive for progress is never ending, we really have come a long way with queer representation in Hollywood. There may never be such a thing as representation that pleases everyone, but the attempts at providing detailed and empathetic portrayals of queer lives that flourish beyond suffering and degradation have increased in the past few decades. Films like I Saw the TV Glow, Moonlight, and Happiest Season all gave audiences stories that, while still tackling the uncomfortable realities of dealing with an intolerant society, showed queer people embracing self-expression and love with honesty free from melodrama. For an indication of how far queer representation has come, look to The Children's Hour, a well-intentioned effort at exposing the "realities" of queer life in a time when such portrayals in film were widely unacceptable.

What is 'The Children's Hour' About?

Karen (Audrey Hepburn) and Martha (Shirley MacLaine) are close friends who operate their own private boarding school for girls, and things are really on the upswing. Martha tends to handle the day-to-day operations of the school, while Karen is set to be engaged to the strapping young doctor, Joe (James Garner). But things can't be this good for too long, and their lives soon blow up when the obnoxious school bully, Mary (Karen Balkin), spreads a rumor that Karen and Martha have an all-too-close relationship for two people of the same gender. Worse yet, Mary is the granddaughter of an important benefactor to the school, so Mary faces almost no repercussions when manipulating students into spreading the gossip. On a surface level, the film seems utterly convinced of its own doom, with Karen and Martha flailing against fate to save any semblance of their dignity. The Children's Hour is a Hollywood relic that pays lip-service to the notion of American society being deeply homophobic, but has no choice but to watch its two queer-coded protagonists be dragged through the mud, lest it be not be greenlit in the first place.

The Film Is Quite Cruel to Its Protagonists, Reflecting the Times

Though a tragic depiction, there were numerous factors to consider at the time of The Children's Hour's production in the 1960s, involving the Hays Code and gratuitous censorship. Per the cultural standards of the time, a story like this could only end in utter tragedy, so it's not much more than misery and woe for Martha and Karen. Martha ends up committing suicide after clumsily admitting that she's always been in love with Karen, only for Karen to panic and claim she's probably just confused. Karen, meanwhile, forsakes her engagement to Joe before he even has a chance to truly reject her, just assuming that he'd want nothing to do with her. But there is hope and progression to be found deep within the story. The film ends with Karen as a solo woman, walking away from Martha's funeral with her head held high, despite the whispers from the crowd. This leaves behind a taste of dignity, even if there's so dialogue to say as much outright. This conclusion, though, was the type of melodramatic close that gave birth to the trope of "bury your gays," indicating that a happy life as a living and thriving queer person is simply too impossible to imagine. And at the time, it seemed it widely was.

While Hepburn and MacLaine are quite good with their material, their can't overcome how much they're stuck marching their way towards death. Hepburn was widely beloved for her depictions of unparalleled poise and dignified regality, whereas Karen is left to cry as she's paralyzed with guilt, left to shoulder the film's moral messaging with barely a fight. MacLaine, meanwhile, built her early film career portraying wild party girls characterized as messy and immature louses who needed to learn a morality lesson. Therefore, seeing her play Martha, the more overtly damaged and self-destructive one who couldn't handle her feelings and flaming out, would have felt par for the course of her career. Having Hepburn and MacLaine play the roles they do is not simply typecasting, but carries a subtextual messaging that we should have expected these characters to react this way, and therefore feels like fate. The audience was primed to see their actions as plausible and expected, therefore unlikely to question if it ever had to be that way at all.

'The Children's Hour' Shows How Much Queer Representation Has Evolved

None of this is to say that director William Wyler or any of the actors involved were trying to dog out the queer community; it's more so that they simply wouldn't have gotten away with a more progressive film. If anything, it seems as though everyone involved in the production of The Children's Hour had good intentions — even risking jobs and putting careers on the line to tell such a story at that point in time. The film may end in tragedy, but it also breeds empathy and has a level of comprehension that perhaps provided a flicker of understanding at a time when that was rather hard to come by. The film can nowadays be observed as a cultural touchstone of a time when it was considered cutting-edge. And we can be thankful that, eventually, filmmakers got the chance to use the great empathy machine to document the joy and community that could flourish when queer people are no longer considered 'controversial,' and are allowed to just be.

The Children's Hour can be watched on Pluto TV in the U.S.

