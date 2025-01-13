Audrey Hepburn is a Hollywood icon, but also one of the most loved and lovable stars of all time. Her glamour, stature, and talent are incomparable to this day, and she's often the synonym for great style. She had an interesting life: she was an avid humanitarian, classical ballet dancer, and a multilingual talent; however, she's most famous for her movies to wider audiences. Despite a couple of well-known roles, Hepburn's acting career consists of many features, out of which some are seemingly forgotten or overlooked.

While Hepburn's most famous movies include Breakfast at Tiffany's, Sabrina, My Fair Lady, and Roman Holiday, her devoted fans know she was in a lot more, and had immense acting talent. Though the listed movies ​​are great– and she's great in them– anyone who loves and wants to watch more of Audrey Hepburn should be introduced to her more underrated performances. Her fans often claim she has one of the best filmographies of any actor out there.

10 'Paris When It Sizzles' (1964)

Directed by Richard Quine

Image via Paramount Pictures

Though not very well received by Rotten Tomatoes' critics, Paris When It Sizzles delivers a classic Audrey Hepburn role. The movie combines romance and comedy, spoofing Hollywood and its moviemaking business. Alongside William Holden, Hepburn thrills as a woman who can see beneath the surface and challenge a person to reach their full potential. Paris When It Sizzles follows screenwriter Richard (Holden) procrastinating on a screenplay he was hired for. Two days before the deadline, his assistant Gabrielle (Hepburn) realizes he hadn't written anything.

Richard and Gabrielle begin writing the script together, enacting some possible scenes and ideas for it. During this time, a romance awakens between them, but Richard remains insecure, while Gabrielle continues to believe in him. She helps him get over his fears and loosen his emotional brakes; she is encouraging and cheerful, and no one better than Audrey Hepburn could have stepped into this role. She also delivers exceptional comedy skills, which isn't the first time, though it was a bit rare.

9 'Robin and Marian' (1976)

Directed by Richard Lester

Image via Columbia Pictures

What do Robin Hood and his beloved Marian do in their spare time? After the events when they meet and fall in love young, their lives continue, in their own directions and as a pair. In Robin and Marian, the story follows Robin Hood and Marian as older versions of the original story of the Sherwood Forest hero. Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn step into the titular roles of honorable adults that have stood the test of time and found love in each other again. In a way, it's a testament to true love– though fictionally devised– and an homage to aging heroes who are still the same great people.

Audrey Hepburn plays Marian, who is now in charge of a community of nuns in an abbey. When Robin returns for her, it's clear they're still madly in love, despite Robin's crusades taking him further away from her. Hepburn dazzles in her role, especially in scenes with Sean Connery, where their chemistry is apparent. In the final moments of Robin and Marian, Marian delivers an incredibly moving speech about how much she loves Robin, with Audrey Hepburn embracing her devotion and adoration, hypnotizing the viewers and making them wish they could be loved like that.

8 'Funny Face' (1957)

Directed by Stanley Donen

Image via Paramount Pictures

Though not totally underrated, Funny Face hides in the shadow of My Fair Lady very often. Audrey Hepburn's first musical saw her take advantage of the talents she garnered as a young girl, when she trained in classical ballet. In Funny Face, she joins Fred Astaire in a romantic comedy where she plays bookstore keeper and philosophy enthusiast Jo Stockton; Astaire plays Dick Avery, a fashion photographer who takes a few photos of Jo in her bookstore and realizes her potential for modeling.

Jo doesn't like fashion nor its concepts. She prefers to be cerebral and empowers herself through philosophy and books. Dick tries to win her over for photos, and love starts to grow between them. Funny Face was somewhat based on the George and Ira Gershwin's Broadway musical of the same name, which also starred Fred Astaire. Hepburn gracefully takes on numerous dance styles and shows off a sweet and silky singing voice. However, her biggest advantage in Funny Face is the fact that Joe doesn't succumb to pressure, but stays herself the entire time– much like Hepburn has during her career.

7 'Love in the Afternoon' (1957)

Directed by Billy Wilder

Image via Allied Artists Pictures Corporation

Love In the Afternoon is a stylish romance starring Audrey Hepburn, this time directed by Billy Wilder. Wilder's greatest movies were most notably romantic comedies, but he's one of the few directors who managed to tackle multiple film genres during his career. Still, in keeping with his greatest hits, Love In the Afternoon is another example of Wilder's great mind and Audrey Hepburn's ethereal charm. The movie follows Ariane Chavasse (Hepburn), a young cello player and daughter of a private detective who falls for a man he follows, Frank Flannagan (Gary Cooper).

Ariane is an inexperienced romantic, in her 20s and eager to find love. Frank Flannagan is an older man, a womanizer, and the object of one of her father's newest investigations. When Ariane sees Flannagan as an appealing challenge, she suddenly enters his life and their relationship develops into a blossoming romance. Audrey Hepburn is really the protagonist and the best part of Love In the Afternoon. She's delicate, with a brilliant knack for comedy and subtle humor, and elevates every scene she's in. Sadly, this isn't the first or the last movie where she was paired with a significantly older actor– today, this dynamic may be offputting to some viewers, but her talent makes the movie worthwhile.

6 'The Children's Hour' (1961)

Directed by William Wyler