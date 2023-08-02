The Big Picture Audrey Hepburn delivers a riveting performance in Wait Until Dark, showcasing her strength, resourcefulness, and quick thinking as a blind woman targeted by criminals.

The film's tense, dark tone sets it apart from other psychological thrillers, with the majority of the action taking place in the confined space of Susy's apartment.

The ways Susy outsmarts the criminals, particularly in the scenes of complete darkness, create thrilling moments that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Terence Young's Wait Until Dark is not often the first film you think of when talking about Audrey Hepburn's work, but it should be. This psychological thriller, also starring Alan Arkin and Richard Crenna, is an underrated submission in the genre, and even earned Hepburn an Academy Award. So, what is so special about it? With Young being well-known for directing various James Bond films, such as Dr. No and Thunderball, Wait Until Dark offers the same excitement with a darker tone. "Kill or be killed" describes the stakes best in this psychological thriller, while also remaining a charming time capsule for 1960s film drama.

What Makes Audrey Hepburn's 'Wait Until Dark' Performance Strong?

Image via Warner Bros.

Wait Until Dark, adapted from a play of the same name, surrounds a group of criminals who are looking for a stash of drugs, and Susy, who is blind, gets caught in the crossfire and becomes a target. In an attempt to use Susy's blindness against her, the film leads up to a tense chase that proves the men have underestimated her. Rather than let herself be taken advantage of, she uses her strength and wit to make them realize that they made a mistake in coming after her.

When it comes to the lead-up towards the main action of the film, which mostly takes place in Susy's apartment, the performances of the film are what really set the scene. As Susy, Audrey Hepburn gives a riveting performance, able to express panic, terror, and her signature sympathy, while also being resourceful and quick on her feet. Viewers feel Susy's fear with her and root for her, and at the same time are unsure if she is going to make it out of this high-stakes thriller alive.

Audrey Hepburn gives her best performances in her scenes with Alan Arkin, who plays criminal mastermind Roat, and vice versa. Susy shines as a final girl when she surprises Roat with her strength and intelligence, fighting off his lighted match by dousing him with gasoline and using the lights in the apartment to keep him in the dark. It is her brains and toughness that make the film as riveting as it is, as much of a slow burn as the film tends to be. Her quick thinking keeps viewers on their toes, even when they may be underestimating her as well.

The other standout performance was Arkin, who plays the creepy, over-the-top menacing villain. His best moments also help define the well-regarded thriller. Some critics found Alan Arkin's performance as the bad guy too exaggerated, but the dramatics are what make the character memorable. His bowl cut and dark, circular sunglasses with his matter-of-fact speech make him a seemingly unlikely, yet entertaining antagonist.

RELATED: The 10 Best Psychological Thrillers From Hollywood’s Golden Age, Ranked

'Wait Until Dark's Tone Sets It Apart From Other Psychological Thrillers

Image via Warner Bros.

The biggest draw to Wait Until Dark is its tense, dark tone. The exciting, unexpected aspect of the film is that the climax, as well as some of the set-up, takes place entirely in Susy's apartment. From the first time Susy becomes involved in the criminals' game, the audience knows she is in trouble before she does. In using her blindness against her, the men pose as different people in law enforcement, leading her to believe she is safely being protected by a police car that is not actually there. The desperation in wanting Susy to figure it all out and run away is relieved when her neighbor Gloria (Julie Herrod) reveals that there is no police car outside. Susy realizes they are criminals, but it is too late.

Ringleader Roat cuts her phone cord, and she is isolated, starting the gripping cat-and-mouse game that defines the film. The viewers know the initially unsuspecting Susy is in danger from the jump, but there is nothing they can do but wait for the havoc to ensue. The pursuit of Susy by Roat and his accomplices is further amplified by another one of Henry Mancini's iconic scores, after previously doing work for films like Breakfast at Tiffany's, The Pink Panther, and Charade. The tense instrumentals not only convey how high the stakes are but also complete the thriller and cement it as a 1960s classic. The Wait Until Dark music is also another entry in many times Mancini scored for Hepburn, with Two for the Road having a song by Mancini literally called "Something for Audrey."

The ways Susy turns the tables on the criminals are the most exciting, tense parts of the film, especially in making them feel as in the dark as she is. There are often moments when the lights are completely out, leaving the viewers with a black screen. Once the apartment lights are snuffed out, Roat's attempt at making light are hindered by Susy. These scenes which are life-or-death, in complete darkness, heighten the tension significantly. All of this builds up in one of the film's most terrifying scenes. The moment sneaks up on the viewer when jump scares were way less expected in movies. After the audience believes Susy killed Roat for good, he lunges at her out of the dark and grabs her ankle in a terrifying scene, accompanied by a shrill swell in music as she screams in terror. However, Susy wins in the end, all against the odds the criminals thought they had against whom they believed was nothing but a helpless woman.

Despite the film being older, as well as more excessive use of jump scares today, this underrated thriller is still effective today. While the story itself unfolds slowly, Audrey Hepburn's charming and resilient protagonist will not allow you to turn off the film until you know she is safe. Alan Arkin's performance as the diabolical Roat may translate as more campy than serious today, but he made for a worthy villain against Susy. If you want an underrated film in the psychological thriller genre, do not let the 1960s release fool you into believing it is not one of the most entertaining entries of the decade.