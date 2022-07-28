Summer is in full swing! And August is quite the month of movies. Brad Pitt sports long hair, a bucket hat, and glasses in Bullet Train alongside Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry. The origin story for the Predator creatures is revealed in the prequel, Prey, that’s coming exclusively to Hulu. Patton Oswalt plays a catfishing father in James Morosini’s heartbreaking comedy, I Love My Dad. Plus, Aubrey Plaza stars in two film festival darlings, Spin Me Round and Emily the Criminal, Kevin Bacon leads a haunting conversion camp in They/Them, and Idris Elba stars in both a romantic fantasy and a survival thriller. (Told you it was quite the month.)

Grab your popcorn and put fresh batteries in your remote! Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the big and small screens in August.

Bullet Train

Release Date: August 5 in Theaters

He’s just trying to stay alive, man. Directed by David Leitch and based on the Japanese novel, Maria Beetle, by Kōtarō Isaka, the action comedy, Bullet Train​​​​​​, follows Ladybug (Brad Pitt), a witty and playful assassin who thought his deadly days were behind him. But when his handler, Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock), tasks him with securing a briefcase on a train from Tokyo to Kyoto, he’s forced back into the crazy lifestyle. While on board, he meets several other stylish assassins who have the same briefcase in mind and won't take "no" for an answer.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

Release Date: August 5 in Theaters

It’s all fun and games until somebody dies. Directed by Halina Reijn and written by Pulitzer Prize Finalist playwright Sarah DeLappe comes the comedy thriller, Bodies Bodies Bodies. The A24 project about wealthy 20-somethings who get carried away when they play a deadly card game puts a satirical spin on the horror genre and generational stereotypes. The film stars Shiva Baby star Rachel Sennott, Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, and Pete Davidson.

Thirteen Lives

Release Date: August 5 on Prime Video

Be careful in the cave. Directed by Ron Howard, Thirteen Lives tells the terrifying true story of the Thailand cave rescue. A junior football team consisting of twelve players under the age of 18 and their coach ventured inside the Tham Luang cave in 2018. When intense flooding traps everyone underground, divers John Volanthen (Colin Farrell), Rich Stanton (Viggo Mortensen), Jason Mallinson (Paul Gleeson), and Chris Jewell (Tom Bateman) embark on an epic rescue mission against unimaginable odds.

Easter Sunday

Release Date: August 5 in Theaters

Home is where the crazy is. Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar and written by Ken Cheng and Kate Angelo, Easter Sunday follows Joe Valencia (Jo Koy), a struggling actor who reluctantly returns home with his son, Junior (Brandon Wardell), for Easter Sunday, “the Filipino’s Super Bowl.” Will petty arguments, family traditions, and competition get in the way of a good time?

Luck

Release Date: August 5 on Apple TV+

Does it all really come down to luck? Sam (Eva Noblezada) is one unlucky person. That is until she finds a lucky coin that leads her to the hidden world of luck. Directed by Peggy Holmes, Luck is an Apple Original and Skydance Animation film about the competing worlds of good and bad luck and the organizations behind them that control our daily lives. The film also features the voices of Jane Fonda, Simon Pegg, Whoopi Goldberg, and Flula Borg.

Prey

Release Date: August 5 on Hulu

We know the predator, but what about the first prey? The highly-anticipated film, Prey, takes us all the way back to 1719 where we meet Naru (Amber Midthunder), a member of the Comanche Nation and expert survivalist who comes face-to-face with the Predators, the highly-evolved alien creatures we first met in 1987’s Predator with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers. The recent Collider screening of the prequel at San Diego Comic-Con was followed by a standing ovation from fans.

Resurrection

Release Date: August 5 on-demand

The past is back. Written and directed by Andrew Semans, the chilling new film, Resurrection, follows Margaret (Rebecca Hall), a hard-working, successful, put-together single mother to her young adult daughter, Abbie (Grace Kaufman). Margaret's confidence and safety are shattered when David (Tim Roth), a mysterious man from her past returns and reminds her of the trouble she thought was long buried. The thriller was an Official Selection of the Sundance Film Festival.

They/Them

Release Date: August 5 on Peacock

Kevin Bacon is here to welcome you to hell. Written and directed by John Logan, the writer of many films including Gladiator, The Aviator, and Skyfall,comes the horror tale They/Them(pronounced “they slash them”). Logan’s directorial debut is a nightmarish story about a group of LGBTQ+ campers at a gay conversion therapy camp led by the menacing Owen Whistler (Bacon). If that wasn’t scary enough, there’s a killer on the loose!

I Love My Dad

Release Date: August 5 in Theaters

A father-son connection like no other. Written and directed by James Morosini,I Love My Dadtells the unconventional story of Franklin (Morosini), a young man who gets catfished by his estranged father (Patton Oswalt) who desperately wants to reconnect. This delightfully cringey comedy is based on true events and won both the Grand Jury and Audience Award at the SXSW Film Festival.

Day Shift

Release Date: August 12 on Netflix

Time to clean out the pool. Or should we say…kill vampires? Directed by J.J. Perry, who’s known for his stunt work on films such as Django Unchained, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the John Wick franchise comes Day Shift. The fantastical action comedy tells the story of Bud Jablonksi (Jamie Foxx), a hard-working father whose job as a pool cleaner is actually just a front for his job as a union vampire hunter. Along with his awkward sidekick, Seth (Dave Franco), and mentor, Big John Elliott (Snoop Dogg), Bud’s determined to get back on top in the very lucrative vampire slaying business.

Rogue Agent

Release Date: August 12 in Theaters and on AMC+

I spy with my little eye…a con artist. Based on the disturbing true story featured in the Netflix documentary, The Puppet Master, Rogue Agent follows Alice Archer (Gemma Arterton), a woman who falls for Robert Freegard (James Norton), a man who lies about being an MI5 agent in order to hold women captive. After Alice catches on to Robert’s fake persona, she makes it her mission to take him down.

Secret Headquarters

Release Date: August 12 on Paramount+

Do you really know what your parents do for a living? Directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the family film Secret Headquarters is about Charlie Kincaid (Walker Scobell), a young boy who begins to suspect his father (Owen Wilson) might be a secret superhero. When his father goes on a business trip, he and his friends decide to throw a party and discover a hidden headquarters housing robotic alien gear and technology. Can Charlie help protect his dad from the evil that’s out to get him?

Fall

Release Date: August 12 in Theaters

How are you with heights? Directed by Scott Mann, the thriller, Fall, follows Becky (Grace Caroline Currey), a climber who puts her passion on hold after losing her boyfriend in a mountain climbing accident. In an attempt to get out of her funk and face her fears, she agrees to join her best friend, Hunter (Virginia Gardner), and climb a 2,000-foot radio tower. Unfortunately for the duo, things do not go according to plan.

Emily the Criminal

Release Date: August 12 in Theaters

How far would you go to get out of college debt? Written and directed by John Patton Ford,Emily the Criminal follows Emily (Aubrey Plaza), a jagged woman deep in debt and out of options who dips her toe into the world of credit card scams in Los Angeles. As she gets pulled deeper into the complicated and dangerous lifestyle, her chances of survival become increasingly threatened. The heist film was an Official Selection of the Sundance Film Festival.

Summering

Release Date: August 12 in Theaters

Life gets complicated in middle school. Directed by James Ponsoldt, who helmed projects such as The Spectacular Now, The End of the Tour, and Master of None, Summering follows four girls the weekend before middle school who have a hard time accepting adulthood and the uncertainty that comes with it. To make the most of their last days of summer, they set off on an adventure filled with reflection, bonding, and hope. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and features Lake Bell, Megan Mullally, and Sarah Cooper.

Mack & Rita

Release Date: August 12 in Theaters

A lot of people try to stay young, but what about those who want to get old? Directed by Katie Aselton and written by Madeline Walter and Paul Welsh, Mack & Rita follows Mack (Elizabeth Lail), a writer in her 30s who has always felt like an older woman. When she visits Palm Springs with her friends, she does a past-life regression ritual and emerges as a literal 70-year-old woman (Diane Keaton). Is it everything she thought it would be?

Spin Me Round

Release Date: August 19 in Theaters and on AMC+

Ciao! Directed by Jeff Baena, the man behind The Little Hours and Life After Beth, and co-written by Alison Brie is the Italian adventure comedy, Spin Me Round. Amber (Brie) is a top manager of a Tuscan Grove restaurant and wins a trip to Florence to explore the company’s compound and meet the charming owner, Nick (Alessandro Nivola). She quickly realizes, however, that her luxury trip might have a seedy underbelly. The film premiered at the SXSW Film Festival and also stars Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, and Lil Rel Howery.

Beast

Release Date: August 19 in Theaters

Tread lightly. In Beast, wildlife biologist Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) is hoping to bond with his daughters, Norah (Leah Jeffries) and Meredith (Iyana Halley), on a serene trip to South Africa. But when they encounter a ferocious lion who will do anything to assert his power, the getaway quickly becomes a fight for survival.

Orphan: First Kill

Release Date: August 19 on Paramount+

You always remember your first. Orphan: First Kill, the haunting prequel to the 2009 film Orphan, tells the origin story of Esther Albright (Isabelle Fuhrman), a disturbed orphan who escapes an Estonian psychiatric facility and flees to America posing as the missing daughter of a wealthy couple (Julia Stiles and Rossif Sutherland). No one is safe from the terrifying girl in pigtails.

Breaking

Release Date: August 26 in Theaters

Don’t let it break you. Directed by Abi Damaris Corbin and based on the devastating true story, Breaking follows Brian Brown-Easley (John Boyega), a Marine Corps veteran buried in financial burden and fear for his life as he struggles to get reintegrated into society and fend off homelessness. In an attempt to be heard and taken seriously, he holds a bank hostage with the threat of a bomb. The drama premiered at the Sundance Film Festival under its original title, 892.