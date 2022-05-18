Leading up to the 2022 Academy Awards, it was a surprise to absolutely no one that Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard was a buzzworthy title. Its leading man expected to walk away with a gleaming statue. The film was met with rave reviews, an appreciation for the world-famous sports dad reaching new heights after his story, produced by his daughters Venus and Serena Williams, hit the big screen. Indeed, Richard Williams (Will Smith) leaves audiences marveling at his tenacity, instincts, and perseverance, but not to be left in his shadow is the story of his wife, Oracene 'Brandy' Williams who is powerfully played by Aunjanue Ellis.

One would never know by her striking incarnation of this figure, but Ellis was not the first choice to play Oracene. After she had done her fair share of “convincing” Marcus Green and Smith (all the while shooting Lovecraft Country), her character work within this role revolved around her quest for Oracene’s truth, to bring her story and her contributions to the family out of the margins.

RELATED: 9 Best Sports Movies of the Last Decade, From 'Moneyball' to 'King Richard'

Image via Warner Bros.

This decision, enacted by Ellis as well as her fellow creatives and scene partners, shines through in many moments of the film. It is far less common for people to be aware of just how vital of a role Oracene played in the Williams sister’s development as prestigious athletes with precise technical ability. She and Richard were equals in this regard, Oracene having taught herself the game at first, and then passing on her skills to the girls. This was in addition to her role as a mother, a provider, and a slew of other responsibilities she shouldered to further her children’s dreams. And though not every moment of motherly sacrifice, determination, and sheer coaching prowess is relayed on-screen, it is this subtext that enriches Ellis’ understanding of the character and allows her to completely embody such a vibrant source of power within the Williams family. Ellis confesses that she wasn’t aware at first just how integral of a role Oracene played as their mentor, and was later ashamed to admit that she thought Oracene’s description of her coaching duties was an “overreach of her self-estimation”. This later evolved into a deep appreciation of what this strong mother was able to provide for her family, in good times and in tough times.

Alluding to the fact that Oracene was just as much the girls’ coach as Richard was, Ellis shares a sweet moment with Serena (Demi Singleton) during a training montage, ensuring that Serena doesn’t feel cast aside as her sister Venus (Saniyya Sidney) receives professional training. In this match-cut sequence, it is established that the level of instruction Serena receives from her mother is almost exactly equal to the quality of drills Venus is taught by Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn). Though brief, this sequence is vital to our understanding of Oracene. She is so in tune with her daughter’s fear of missing out that she knows the one-on-one attention during practice is exactly what she needs to regain some confidence. This call to action is not only a lesson to Serena in determination and discipline, but it is how Oracene communicates her love, and that she truly sees her daughter. In this session, Oracene focuses on Serena’s serve – a tidbit that will come up again in Ellis’ scene-stealing monologue later in the film once the family has relocated to Florida.

Image via Warner Bros.

There is a minor scene that truly stands out as an example of Aunjanue Ellis’ superb abilities. It deserves to be highlighted as it is a moment that overflows with tension and passion. However, it is at risk of getting lost in the chaos of the events that precede it.

After the police have been called to the Williams house, Oracene and Richard both suspect that an anonymous tip was called in by their meddling neighbour who believes that the girls are being abused by their parents. Richard and said neighbour have a small verbal altercation at the beginning of the film. Here, the seeds are planted that this character might stir up trouble for the family, it is implied that she has some baggage of her own as a mother. When the police leave the family home, Oracene calmly but firmly walks across the street to comfort her. Defying cinematic expectations of a dramatic blowout, Oracene simply levels with her as a mother and, in no uncertain terms, warns her against meddling in their family business again. In this instance, it is refreshing to see that Richard has her back. Waiting on the sidelines in case she needs support and confidently closing the front gate behind her in a decisive moment of finality. He lets her take the lead in representing and defending their family in that moment, and Aunjanue Ellis doesn’t disappoint in her delivery of that scene.

One would be remiss if they glazed over the disquieting moment in the kitchen of their new, luxurious home in Florida after the girls have enrolled in Rick Macci’s Tennis Academy. In a way that refuses to validate Richard’s questionable behavior and constant display of over-the-top antics, Oracene reminds him how much power she holds as the matriarch of the family and that she is deserving of all of their unwavering respect, especially his. Richard is basking in all the glamour and attention that he has garnered from being the face of the Williams’ “Champion-Making Business”. Oracene is quick to remind him of her loyalty and sheer skill that has gone unacknowledged so that he could have his moment in the sun along with the girls. It is because of her dedication, she points out, that he has not given in to his tendency to “walk away when something’s not finished”. When Screenwriter Zach Baylin first discussed with Oracene that he wanted to include these details in the film, she shared the truth around that confrontation and how it changed their relationship. Much of what she disclosed appears “ver batem” in the movie. This assertion as portrayed by Ellis exudes a strength that has clearly been passed on to Venus and Serena. It shows that while Oracene has a tender side, she is also a determined woman who is acutely aware of the needs of her family. Ellis is able to convey that firm hand that works in tandem with the loving hands that braid and bead her daughters’ hair.

Aunjanue Ellis stated for a Roger Ebert interview, “They did these epic recordings of Miss Oracene. So I got to hear her speak for herself. I didn't have to ask anybody about her. She told her own story. And that was my raw material.” It is unmistakable in her performance that she was committed to an appreciation and reverence for Oracene and wanted to champion her experience. Baylin noted in his research that Oracene was definitely less boisterous than her husband, and quite a bit more reserved. But both actress and writer had a common goal with this character: despite her lack of written lines, they wanted to portray her as an equal. Aunjanue Ellis perpetuates this through her dedication and respect for the real-life Oracene.

10 Great Characters from 2022 Oscar-Nominated Movies

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Bianca Sbrocchi (5 Articles Published) My name is Bianca Sbrocchi, I am a writer for Collider and a Film Critic and Editor for Incluvie. More From Bianca Sbrocchi

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe