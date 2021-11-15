She also talks about what were some of the things she heard about the story that she figured were made up but were actually true.

With director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard opening in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this Friday, I recently got to speak with Aunjanue Ellis about playing Oracene 'Brandy' Williams in the fantastic sports biopic. As you’ve seen in the trailers, King Richard stars Will Smith, as the titular “King” Richard Williams, the father and coach of two of the biggest names in the tennis world, Serena and Venus Williams, played by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, respectively. Featuring an incredible performance by Will Smith and a story that you will think is made up but is absolutely true, King Richard is a great reminder that anything is possible, as long as you are willing to put in the work. The film also stars Jon Bernthal as Coach Rick Macci, Tony Goldwyn as Coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott.

During the interview, Aunjanue Ellis talks about some of the things she heard about the story that she figured were made up but were actually true, how the family really had two more kids with the purpose of making them tennis stars, how Will Smith prepared for the role behind-the-scenes, and more.

Aunjanue Ellis

How disappointing it is HBO didn’t go forward with Lovecraft Country Season 2

What were some of the things she heard about the story that she figured were made up but were actually true?

How the family had two kids to become tennis stars.

What surprised her about working with Will Smith?

Here is the official synopsis for King Richard:

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures’ King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

