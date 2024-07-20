The Big Picture Aurora Culpo is upset about Bethenny Frankel revealing her breakup on a podcast.

Culpo claims Bernon broke up with her for mentioning him on her podcast.

Frankel reflects on her breakup with Bernon, advises against sharing new relationship details publicly.

Former Culpo Sisters star Aurora Culpo is not happy about Bethenny Frankel’s revelation about the news of former’s breakup from Paul Bernon. On Wednesday’s episode of her podcast Barely Filtered, the reality TV star shared her thoughts on how she was put in an uncomfortable position as she was forced to share details on her relationship status due to how the Real Housewives of New York City alum spilled the beans on the same.

Culpo further discussed how Bernon, in part, had dumped her for mentioning him on her podcast. In the same podcast episode, Culpo went on to share that their love initially blossomed when Bernon first reached out to her after hearing Culpo discuss a former relationship of hers on her podcast which led to zoom meetings between the two where they “hit it off” and the rest is history — which is also in part ironic. However, the podcaster made it clear that she is no longer bitter toward him, wishes him well, and expressed her sentiments in the following words:

“He’s such a nice guy. He’s sweet. He’s generous. He’s a great dad, super funny.”

She emphasized that Bernon wanted to remain anonymous and didn’t want to be named on her podcast moving forward. However, she did say that it’s out of her control if he fails to remain anonymous after a certain point, especially as people from his own past start making sense of things and react to her comments — implying that she talked in anonymity, but his ex brought it all out in front of the public.

Bethenny Frankel Discusses Her Feelings About Culpo and Bernon’s Relationship on Her Podcast

Bethenny Frankel didn’t hold back on discussing her thoughts and feelings on ex, Bernon’s relationship with Culpo, in her podcast Just B. She dropped her insights on how gut-wrenching it felt to watch her ex-fiancé move on so easily with a woman much younger than him. The RHONY alum also believes that Aurora Culpo learned a valuable lesson as she dealt with the repercussions of speaking about her relationship so openly.

Frankel believes that sharing details on one’s new relationship in some twisted way disrespects the one they leave behind. Frankel is currently single and details how she had to get therapy to process the hurt and pain endured post her split from Bernon despite it being a mutual decision that was initiated by her. She went on to add:

“The relationship had its challenges, and nobody dumped anybody, but I went through it. I knew that it was ultimately the right thing, and I really made peace with it. I was happy, and I was thriving and surviving.”

The news marking the end of Frankel and Bernon engagement broke in May but Culpo had shared that the financier had told her that he and the Skinnygirl mogul had called off their wedding way back in December. However, post her own breakup, Culpo went on to remark on Frankel’s comments and shared how it looks petty and bitter for someone to announce their ex-boyfriend’s breakup with their new girlfriend as it’s not their story to tell!

The Real Housewives of New York City A fast-paced reality show that follows several incredibly busy and ambitious Manhattan women. Watch as they balance envious social calendars, challenging careers, and motherhood, with the hustle and bustle of the big city all around. Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

The fate of Culpo Sisters Season 2 still hands in the air. All episodes of the The Culpo Sisters Season 1, however, are available to stream on TLC.

