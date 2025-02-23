Jane Austen is one of the most renowned classic authors in the world. She wonderfully captures the female perspective in her novels such as Sense and Sensibility, Emma, and Pride and Prejudice. Many of her novels have been adapted into critically acclaimed films that are also beloved by a wide audience. Many are women who see themselves in Austen's female characters. The 2013 romantic comedy film, Austenland, explores the fascination one has with her novels and adaptations with Jane Hayes (Keri Russell), a woman obsessed with the 1995 Pride and Prejudice miniseries, who travels to a Jane Austen-themed resort in England to find her own Mr. Darcy.

The film is adapted from Shannon Hale's novel of the same name, with Jerusha Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre) serving as director. Hale and Hess truly know that there are many Jane Hayes who are in love and obsessed with Colin Firth's portrayal of Mr. Darcy. Hayes is very relatable to those who find themselves isolated from the outside world because of how they immerse themselves in the universe of books, films, television shows, and video games. Austenland is a fun, light-hearted, cheesy romantic comedy that even pokes fun at itself and at Jane Austen fans, but it is also a love letter to rom-com and literary nerds who are much more common now with the rise of BookTok. It even had many women-only screenings when it was first released in theaters.

What is 'Austenland' About?

Image via Sony Pictures

Austenland focuses on Jane Hayes, a woman who is a big fan of Jane Austen's books and their adaptations — specifically, the 1995 Pride and Prejudice miniseries starring Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy, who she lusts after. Her love for Darcy has given her unrealistic expectations in her love life, yet she still plans to meet her own Regency-era suitor when she uses her savings to go to Austenland, an immersive Jane Austen resort in England where there are no cell phones, televisions, internet, or anything modern being used. During her visit, Jane befriends "Miss Elizabeth Charming" (Jennifer Coolidge), a bubbly, funny woman who is also excited about living in this Regency-era world where she can express her love for these stories. The two also meet the guests, including the manager, Mrs. Wattlesbrook (Jane Seymour), Ms. Amelia Heartwright (Georgia King), and their actor companions, Colonel Andrews (James Callis), and Mr. Henry Nobley (JJ Feild). Mr. Nobley is much more reserved than the others and seems like he does not want to be there among the others who seem to immerse themselves in the era. Similar to Pride and Prejudice, Jane immediately finds him disagreeable for his rude manner towards her.

Being the hopeless romantic that she is, Jane makes it her mission to find the love of her life by the end of her visit, and her now-good friend Elizabeth helps her by letting her wear some of Amelia's expensive gowns. She reinvents herself with this newfound confidence when she surprises the wealthier guests with her charm, including Nobley, who begins to fall for her the more they talk to each other. Jane, on the other hand, has become infatuated with Martin (Bret McKenzie), the resort's chauffeur and stablehand who has openly flirted with her, making Nobley jealous. During the final ball, Nobley takes the opportunity to confess that he is in love with her, but Jane dismisses his proclamation as this resort is all an act, and she would rather have something real. She believes that Martin's affections for her are real until Mrs. Wattlesbrook reveals that his "feelings" were scripted and Nobley was never her assigned companion. Nobley is actually in love with her, and Jane finally gets the real happy ending she deserves.

How Jane Austen's Stories Are Embedded in 'Austenland'